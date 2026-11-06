On October 17, 2024, the shares in Athanase Innovation AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the issuer's intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

On November 3, 2026, the Company disclosed its interim report for the third quarter of 2026 with information on the Company's operations.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the Company's shares shall be removed.

Company name: Athanase Innovation AB Short name ATIN ISIN code: SE0018014060

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.