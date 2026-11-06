Nexus Legal Group Announces Priority Allocation Offer for Exclusive Wrongful Death Program in Six States

Program delivers about 12 exclusive wrongful death incidents per state each month to participating personal injury firms in Texas, New York, New Jersey, California, Illinois and Arizona

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / The Nexus Legal Group, LLC today announced a Priority Allocation Offer for its Exclusive Wrongful Death Program, a client-acquisition program that connects personal injury law firms with families who have lost a loved one in a fatal motor vehicle crash and have asked for legal information.

The program targets about 12 separate wrongful death incidents per state each month. Each incident includes next-of-kin family contact information and a phone number and is delivered to one participating firm only. Incidents are not shared with or resold to other firms.

Unlike traditional approaches, participating firms do not make the first call. Where lawful and appropriate, first contact with the family is made through education-first nonprofit outreach, which offers support and safety-education resources, or through targeted digital marketing that lets families seek information on their own terms. Only when a family asks for legal information are its contact details delivered to the participating firm.

Video link: https://youtu.be/oIOR4c729aM?si=ktBOSx40oZO5jVwm

"Families who have just lost someone should not be fielding calls from a list of law firms, and firms should not be racing each other for the same phone number," said Rob Parker, Managing Partner of The Nexus Legal Group. "We built this program so that every family is approached with care first, and every participating firm has an exclusive opportunity to help them."

The program is launching in Texas, New York, New Jersey, California, Illinois and Arizona. Firms participating in the Priority Allocation Offer receive first choice of states, defined monthly delivery targets established in the program agreement and preferred terms when reserving multiple states. A firm reserving all six states would have a target allocation of about 72 wrongful death incidents per month, subject to eligibility, availability and the executed program agreement.

Outreach to families after a fatal crash is subject to state attorney advertising and solicitation rules, including waiting periods in some states. Nexus builds compliance monitoring into the program and tailors outreach methods to each participating state.

Because each incident is delivered to a single firm, allocations in each state are limited. Firms interested in reserving one or more states may schedule a consultation at https://calendly.com/nexuslegalgroup.

About The Nexus Legal Group

The Nexus Legal Group, LLC is a legal marketing company based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, that helps plaintiff law firms grow their dockets through proprietary data, AI-driven outreach and compliance-focused client-acquisition programs. Nexus is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Learn more at NexusLegal.Group.

Media Contact

Rob Parker

Managing Partner, The Nexus Legal Group, LLC

rob@nexuslegal.group

855-925-1035

SOURCE: Nexus Legal Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nexus-legal-group-announces-priority-allocation-offer-for-exclus-1247474