Nexus Legal Group Launches AI WebTracker Subscription, Giving Law Firms a Daily Feed of Prospects Researching Their Competitors

The same AI technology Nexus uses to generate high-intent leads and signed MVA cases is now available to firms by monthly subscription, with self-serve and done-for-you options

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Nexus Legal Group today announced the subscription launch of AI WebTracker, an AI-powered intent platform that identifies people actively researching, comparing and visiting competing law firms and delivers them to subscribing firms in a live, continuously refreshed feed. The platform gives law firms a direct way to reach high-intent prospects during the window when they are still deciding which firm to hire.

Nexus uses AI WebTracker to generate high-quality leads and signed motor vehicle accident cases for its law-firm clients. The company is now offering the same technology directly to firms, along with a done-for-you service in which Nexus manages the feed, campaigns and delivery on the firm's behalf.

"People who need a lawyer don't hire the first firm they see. They research, compare and visit several firm websites before they call anyone," said Rob Parker, Managing Partner of Nexus Legal Group. "Most of that decision happens on your competitors' websites, where you've never had visibility. AI WebTracker changes that. A firm tells us its practice area, and every day it can see who is shopping competing firms in that practice area and reach them while the decision is still open."

Youtube Link: https://youtu.be/LSrdmGP5XPQ?si=AyPcrO3x2C0mnmaL

How AI WebTracker Works

Subscribing firms begin with a practice-area setup session, identifying their practice areas, case types and target geography. AI WebTracker then models the online behavior of people researching those legal needs and visiting competing firms that handle them, resolves that behavior to identified individuals and households, and delivers a daily feed showing who entered, which signals placed them there and which competitors they were researching.

The platform draws on more than 60 billion online behaviors across consumer and business audiences and enriches matches against a database of more than 280 million consumer profiles. Unlike legacy tools that depend on inaccurate IP address matching or fixed topic menus, AI WebTracker allows any web behavior to be queried, so each firm's feed reflects its own market and competitive landscape.

Key capabilities include:

Practice-area competitor audiences built from people researching and visiting competing firms in a subscriber's practice area.

built from people researching and visiting competing firms in a subscriber's practice area. Practice-area intent signals based on the searches and phrases real clients use.

based on the searches and phrases real clients use. Daily refresh , with prospects entering the feed when research activity crosses a threshold and leaving when it stops.

, with prospects entering the feed when research activity crosses a threshold and leaving when it stops. Geographic routing by state, metro and ZIP code for multi-office firms and territory-based campaigns.

by state, metro and ZIP code for multi-office firms and territory-based campaigns. Activation anywhere, including hashed audiences for Meta, Google, YouTube and other ad platforms, CRM and intake system sync, and file delivery.

Owned Data in a Shrinking Targeting Landscape

The launch comes as major advertising platforms continue to restrict targeting options and as competition for legal keywords drives costs higher. AI WebTracker gives firms an audience they own and control, rather than one rented inside a single platform.

"Firms are paying more every year to reach fewer of the right people," said Edward Mohr, Chief Executive Officer of Mohr Marketing, a Nexus Legal Group company. "When you can see that a specific person in your county has spent the week researching three of your competitors, you stop guessing. You put your message in front of that person on every channel that makes sense, and your intake team knows exactly who is most active."

Self-Serve and Done-For-You Plans

AI WebTracker is available in two subscription models. The Self-Serve subscription provides the live feed and dashboard for firms with in-house marketing teams or agencies. The Done-For-You subscription has Nexus define the practice-area targeting, manage the feed, launch and optimize campaigns and deliver prospects into the firm's intake process, with regular reporting on volume, cost and results.

Plans are quoted based on practice areas, case types, geography, expected monthly volume and delivery options. Firms that book an introductory call receive a Competitor Shopper Snapshot showing how many people are currently researching and visiting competing firms in their practice area and market.

Built for Responsible Use

AI WebTracker uses licensed data sources and honors applicable consumer opt-out and do-not-sell requests. Subscribing firms control all contact decisions, and Nexus configures feeds with attorney advertising, solicitation and consumer privacy rules in mind. Most firms begin by using their feed for advertising audiences, with any direct outreach handled in line with the TCPA, CAN-SPAM, state privacy laws and applicable rules of professional conduct.

While built for law firms, AI WebTracker can also be used by nearly any business with high-value clients and identifiable competitors.

About Nexus Legal Group

Nexus Legal Group is a legal marketing organization that helps plaintiff and consumer law firms grow their caseloads through proprietary data, AI-driven targeting and compliance-focused client acquisition programs. Mohr Marketing operates as a Nexus Legal Group company.

Media and Sales Contact

Rob Parker

Managing Partner, The Nexus Legal Group, LLC

rob@nexuslegal.group

855-925-1035

SOURCE: Nexus Legal Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nexus-legal-group-launches-ai-webtrackerr-subscription-giving-la-1247605