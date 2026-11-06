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ACCESS Newswire
06.11.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Ambee and meteoblue Announce Partnership on Climate Risk and Resilience Data

Ambee and meteoblue have announced a global partnership on climate resilience and adaptation. Ambee's ground sensor data will be paired with meteoblue's high-resolution climate models to support site-level climate risk reports for companies and lenders, and urban heat mapping.

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Ambee, a climate intelligence company, and meteoblue, a Swiss provider of meteorological and environmental services, today announced a global partnership on climate resilience and adaptation.

The partnership combines Ambee's ground sensor data with meteoblue's high-resolution climate models to deliver downscaled forecasts and site-level risk assessments.

The companies are also launching an urban heat mapping pilot, pairing meteoblue's city climate modeling with Ambee's air quality, ozone, pollen, and vegetation data to map how extreme heat affects hospitalizations and workforce safety.

"We are pleased to partner with meteoblue to tackle some of the most pressing climate adaptation challenges of our time," said Craig Stelmach, SVP of Business Development at Ambee. "Their high-resolution modeled data and our ground sensor network complement each other perfectly. By introducing audited risk frameworks and deep environmental layers to the Indian market, we are equipping businesses and governments with the actionable intelligence they need to navigate real physical risks and accelerating regulatory mandates."

"Climate resilience starts with turning reliable data into actionable insights. By combining Ambee's ground-level measurements with meteoblue's high-resolution climate models and audited Climate Risk Reports, we empower businesses and governments to understand physical climate risks and make informed decisions. We look forward to advancing climate resilience together with Ambee," said Dr. Sebastian Schlögl, Head of Climate Services at meteoblue.

The partnership begins in India, with technical integration already underway. Ambee and meteoblue plan to extend it to other regions in the coming months.

About Ambee
Ambee is a climate intelligence company that provides hyperlocal environmental data, including air quality, pollen, weather, wildfire, natural disaster, and influenza-like illness datasets. Its data and purpose-built solutions serve pharma and consumer health, insurance, retail, supply chain, financial services, and other industries. Learn more at www.getambee.com.

About meteoblue
meteoblue, based in Basel, Switzerland, develops, supplies, and markets high-precision meteorological and environmental services. Combining cutting-edge science with 20 years of credibility, meteoblue delivers audited climate risk reporting and advanced city climate modeling proven across global metros. Learn more at meteoblue.com.

Media Contact

Organization: Ambee
Contact Person Name: Nandini Shivraj
Website: https://www.getambee.com/
Email: marketing@getambee.com
City: Princeton
State: New Jersey
Country: United States

SOURCE: Ambee



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ambee-and-meteoblue-announce-partnership-on-climate-risk-and-resilienc-1248072

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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