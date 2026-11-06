Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - Vesari Inc. ("Vesari" or the "Company"), a company developing geothermal-powered hyperscale computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, today announced the appointment of Peter J. Ditton as Senior Advisor for Public Lands and Federal Permitting, effective November 2026.

Mr. Ditton is a petroleum and geological engineer who spent nearly four decades with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the federal agency that administers geothermal leasing and permitting on federal lands. He rose from petroleum engineer to Idaho Associate State Director and Acting Idaho State Director, overseeing energy, mineral, transmission, and renewable energy review across one of the BLM's most active Western states.

Most recently, Mr. Ditton served as Acting Idaho State Director of the BLM from May 2024 to January 2025. From 2006 to 2023 he was Associate State Director for BLM Idaho, directing statewide operations with a budget of more than $100 million and a workforce of approximately 800 permanent and 400 seasonal employees, across programs including mineral development, rights-of-way, environmental review, and tribal consultation. He provided executive oversight of the Four Rivers Field Office Resource Management Plan, completed in 2023, which addressed geothermal leasing on southwest Idaho public lands, and worked on major Idaho energy and infrastructure reviews including the Gateway West transmission line, the Lava Ridge wind project, and several phosphate mine projects. He also established embedded legal support to strengthen National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) work for Idaho's mining, renewable energy, transmission, and resource management programs. Earlier, he served as Acting California State Director during a period of substantial solar and wind development interest, and held energy and minerals leadership roles in Alaska, where he reviewed the first commercial applications for permits to drill in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska.

"Securing and permitting federal land is one of the critical paths for geothermal development in the Western United States, and few people understand that process from the inside as well as Peter does," said Clifford M. Gross, Ph.D., Executive Chairman of Vesari. "He has spent his career moving complex energy, mineral, and transmission projects through federal review, working alongside tribes, state and local officials, other federal agencies, and landowners. That experience speaks directly to the land, leasing, and permitting foundation of our platform, and we are delighted to welcome him to Vesari."

In his advisory role, Mr. Ditton is expected to advise Vesari on federal land access, geothermal leasing, NEPA review, rights-of-way, and stakeholder and tribal engagement as the Company advances site selection and development of its geothermal-powered AI compute campuses. He complements Vesari's Science Advisory Board, which brings scientific expertise across geothermal energy; hyperscale power and heat management; and low-Earth-orbit satellite optical data transmission.

"Geothermal resources on Western U.S. public lands can provide clean, firm power around the clock, and AI computing is the kind of large, steady demand that can justify developing them at scale," said Mr. Ditton. "Getting these projects built responsibly depends on careful planning, early engagement with tribes, communities, and agencies, and environmental reviews that hold up. I look forward to helping Vesari navigate that process."

Mr. Ditton holds a B.S. in Geological Engineering from Montana College of Mineral Science and Technology (now Montana Technological University) in Butte, Montana. During his BLM career he also served as Acting Director of the BLM National Training Center, as Acting Director of the Office of Fire and Aviation at the National Interagency Fire Center, and as Program Coordinator for Time Sensitive Planning in the BLM Washington Office, where he coordinated more than 22 high-priority resource management plans and amendments. He represented BLM Alaska on the Federal Subsistence Board and served on the BLM's national Field Committee.

About Vesari Inc.

Vesari Inc. is developing the technology for a fully integrated, behind-the-meter, geothermal-powered hyperscale AI compute campus for 24/7 carbon-free compute. Its patent-pending, protected architecture is designed to improve the efficiency and economics of AI infrastructure, independent of the public grid. For more information, please visit www.vesari.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" regarding Vesari Inc. and its plans, objectives, expectations, and beliefs as to future events, results, or performance. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this press release, except as required by law.

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