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Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - Tune into BTV-Business Television and Discover Investment Opportunities featuring these standout companies:

From billion-dollar gold developments and large-scale copper deposits to high-grade discoveries and expanding silver production, BTV - Business Television explores eight mining companies advancing major projects across the Americas and Africa. With growing demand for precious and industrial metals, these companies are pursuing resource expansion, mine development, and production growth as they work toward their next major milestones.

This episode features Osisko Gold Group, Copper Giant Resources, Amex Gold Mining, Golconda Gold, Contango Silver & Gold, Sierra Madre Gold & Silver, Arizona Eagle Mining, and Heliostar Metals, highlighting the projects and strategies shaping their growth.

Osisko Gold Group (TSXV: OGG) - Osisko Gold is advancing the fully permitted and financed Cariboo Gold Project in British Columbia, with approximately $1.3 billion in available funding and 16 drills turning. The company controls the historic Cariboo mining camp, where just 10 kilometres of an 89-kilometre mineralized trend have been explored. With construction underway and first gold targeted for early 2029, Osisko is working to revive gold production in one of Canada's most historic mining districts.

Copper Giant Resources (TSXV: CGNT) (OTCQX: CGNRF) - Copper Giant is advancing a billion-tonne, near-surface copper deposit in Colombia's mineral-rich Andes. With projected global copper shortages increasing attention on large-scale deposits, the company is preparing its first economic assessment. Supported by growing international interest in critical minerals and Colombia's evolving mining landscape, Copper Giant is focused on advancing its copper project toward development.

Amex Gold Mining (TSXV: AMX) (OTC: AMXEF) - Amex Gold Mining is advancing its high-grade Perron Gold Project in Quebec, with underground development underway and six exploration drills operating across Quebec and Ontario. A feasibility study estimates a Phase 1 after-tax project value of approximately $1.1 billion. With a fully funded drilling program and a land package expanded more than twelvefold to 570 square kilometres along the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Amex is pursuing near-term production alongside further exploration.

Golconda Gold (TSX: GG) - Golconda Gold is expanding production at its Galaxy Mine in South Africa, a historic gold operation with a 150-year mining legacy. After producing approximately 10,000 ounces of gold in 2025 and generating more than $10 million in operating cash flow, the company is using its existing operations to fund growth. Golconda is also advancing the restart of its Summit gold-silver mine in New Mexico, with production targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026 and a potential U.S. asset spin-off under consideration.

Contango Silver & Gold (NYSE American: CTGO) (TSX: CTGO) - Contango Silver & Gold is building a diversified precious metals portfolio with ambitions of becoming a mid-tier producer. Supported by cash flow from an existing producing asset, the company is advancing its gold and silver projects, including a Canadian silver project where indicated resources recently increased by 93%. Contango's longer-term production ambitions include approximately 200,000 ounces of gold and five million ounces of silver annually as it continues expanding its resource base and development pipeline.

Sierra Madre Gold & Silver (TSXV: SM) (OTCQX: SMDRF) - Sierra Madre Gold & Silver is growing its Mexican silver production platform, supported by its producing La Guitarra project and a recently acquired second asset. With positive cash flow, continued exploration potential, and major shareholder First Majestic Silver, the company is pursuing its goal of becoming a mid-tier silver producer. Sierra Madre is targeting annual production of 10 to 12 million ounces as it advances its expansion strategy.

Arizona Eagle Mining (TSXV: AZEM) (OTCQB: AZEMF) - Arizona Eagle Mining is advancing a high-grade gold project at a former BHP mining operation in Arizona, where substantial underground infrastructure remains in place. A historical 1984 estimate identified approximately 878,000 ounces of gold grading nearly 12 grams per tonne, while recent surface drilling has delivered two discoveries from seven holes. With an estimated $40 million in existing infrastructure, the company is preparing to explore high-grade mineralization through underground drilling.

Heliostar Metals (TSX: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) - Heliostar Metals is advancing its strategy to become a mid-tier gold producer, having already restarted two past-producing mines while progressing its flagship Ana Paula project. The company has also strengthened its development pipeline through the acquisition of the Goldstrike project in Utah, which hosts an existing million-ounce resource. Heliostar plans to significantly expand that resource and aims to develop three additional mines over the next five to six years.

About BTV - Business Television / BTV The Agency:

For 28 years, BTV - Business Television has been the go-to half-hour investment show for savvy investors, delivering exclusive on-location interviews and actionable insights with emerging companies, industry leaders, and market experts. Hosted by Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV provides investors with direct access to executive teams and compelling investment opportunities not found anywhere else.

Discover Investment Opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

Airing on FOX Business News national!

Saturday, November 7 @ 5:00pm ET

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Sunday, November 8 @1:00pm EST

Monday, November 9 @8:30am EST

Tuesday, November 10 @8:30pm & 11:30pm EST

Friday, November 13 @6:30am EST

BTV The Agency is a capital markets-focused TV production and digital marketing agency serving publicly traded and financial companies. Through strategic content creation and extensive distribution across top-tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News, and leading financial platforms, the agency helps companies reach investors, advisors, and institutions-building brand credibility and driving national retail and institutional investor awareness.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322821