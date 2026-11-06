Industry honor recognizes 26 years of leadership, innovation, and lasting impact on global test security.

Cambridge, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - Prometric today announced that Roger "Roddy" Meade, Director, Global Security Operations, has received the inaugural Outstanding Achievement Award from the Conference on Test Security (COTS), recognizing 26 years of leadership, innovation, mentorship, and contributions to the test security field.

Roger "Roddy" Meade Winner of inaugural Outstanding Achievement Award from the Conference on Test Security (COTS)

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Presented during COTS 2026 in Cambridge, the award honors sustained contributions that advance the fairness, security, and credibility of testing. Meade has helped high-stakes testing organizations identify emerging threats, strengthen security programs, respond to complex incidents, and protect the value of their assessments and credentials.

"Roddy has helped shape the way our industry thinks about test security," said Stuart Udell, Chief Executive Officer of Prometric. "He brings the expertise and judgment clients need when the stakes are highest, but just as importantly, he turns that knowledge into practical action. His work has strengthened security programs, advanced new technologies, developed other security professionals, and helped organizations protect the trust behind their credentials. This award is a well-deserved recognition of the impact he has had across our industry."

The award nomination cited supporting statements from CFA Institute, FINRA, the National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME), and the Law School Admission Council (LSAC). Clients cited Meade's ability to identify risk early, navigate complex incidents, evaluate safeguards, and turn findings into practical recommendations, from candidate-screening evaluations and content-security investigations to root-cause analysis and long-term mitigation.

At Prometric, Meade has helped shape global security operations across physical test centers and remotely proctored assessments. He leads a layered security audit program that includes approximately 1,000 test-center audits and 100 remote-testing security audits annually, using data and investigative findings to identify vulnerabilities and strengthen training, proctor performance, and security awareness.

Innovation has also defined his work. Meade has contributed to automated data forensics, wireless-device and concealed-device detection, AI-augmented surveillance, and other capabilities designed to prevent exam fraud and content theft. More recently, he has served as a critical security partner in developing new security capabilities, helping translate emerging cheating tactics and real-world risks into practical requirements while keeping human judgment central to consequential security decisions.

That ability to connect emerging technology with real operational risk is central to Meade's approach. His work starts with the threat, the evidence, and the people and programs that need protection.

"Test security is never about one person, one technology, or one control," said Meade. "It takes strong teams, good intelligence, disciplined processes, and a willingness to keep adapting as threats change. I've been fortunate to work with outstanding colleagues, clients, and industry peers throughout my career, and I'm deeply honored to receive this recognition from the COTS community."

Meade's influence extends well beyond Prometric. He has presented at leading industry forums, served on test security committees, contributed to The Handbook of Test Security, and mentored professionals who now lead security work across the assessment field.

For Meade, the focus remains the same: understand the threat, act on the evidence, strengthen the controls, and prepare for what comes next.

About Prometric

Prometric is a global leader in credentialing and skills development, supporting workforce readiness across industries in more than 180 countries. With over 30 years of expertise and the largest network of testing centers worldwide, Prometric delivers innovative solutions that help individuals and organizations succeed.

Learn more at Prometric.com or follow us on Twitter/X at @PrometricGlobal and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/prometric/.

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