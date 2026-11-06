RemotePeople Named "Best for Easy Employee Onboarding & Self-Service" in G2's 6 Best EOR Software for 2027 Shortlist, With 95% Ease-of-Setup From Verified Users

Review-driven editorial roundup from G2 shortlists RemotePeople alongside Deel, Remote, Rippling, Multiplier, and G-P. Verified users rate it 4.7/5 with 95% ease-of-setup and 95% ease-of-use.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePeople, a global provider of Employer of Record (EOR), payroll, and recruitment services operating in more than 150 countries, has been named "Best for Easy Employee Onboarding and Self-Service" in G2's "6 Best EOR Software for 2027" editorial roundup, published October 30, 2026 on learn.g2.com. The distinction comes with G2 Data showing a 4.7 out of 5 user rating, 95% ease-of-setup, and 95% ease-of-use from verified reviewers.

The citation highlights what RemotePeople users say the platform does best: a well-organized, step-by-step onboarding flow with clear instructions and a quick initial setup for new employees; digital contract signing and approval; and a self-service experience that lets employees handle expenses, leave, and payslips themselves - the moments that decide whether a new hire's first week in a new country feels smooth or chaotic.

The G2 data

4.7 / 5 overall G2 user rating

overall G2 user rating 95% ease of setup

ease of setup 95% ease of use

ease of use 49% small business + 41% mid-market reviewer mix - evidence of broad applicability across company sizes

"I like how RemotePeople is simple and user-friendly, especially when it comes to logging expenses. The initial setup was easy for me, which added to the overall positive experience." - Shannon D., verified G2 reviewer, as cited in the G2 article.

A shortlist based on verified customer reviews, not sponsored placement

The G2 roundup was built by senior content writer Shreesh Singh from AI-assisted analysis of 15+ EOR platforms across the G2 EOR category, G2 Grid Report, and verified user reviews, then cross-referenced against practitioner feedback from professionals managing global teams. The methodology is explicitly review-driven, not sponsor-driven, which is what makes the shortlist itself credible - and what makes being on it alongside Deel, Remote, Rippling, Multiplier, and G-P meaningful. Those are the category's largest and best-funded names; the shortlist was decided by what verified customers actually said about the products in use.

The timing matters: the G2 editorial roundup lands as enterprise HR, finance, and procurement teams finalize vendor evaluations for 2027 global-hiring programs, when review-driven shortlists carry disproportionate weight in the buying cycle.

Part of a sustained 2026 recognition run

The G2 shortlist adds to RemotePeople's 2026 third-party recognition:

Best Employer of Record platform in the G2 Summer 2026 reports, with 80+ G2 badges

in the G2 Summer 2026 reports, with 80+ G2 badges #1 in the 2026 best-EOR guides from People Managing People, SelectSoftwareReviews, and Outsource Accelerator

from People Managing People, SelectSoftwareReviews, and Outsource Accelerator Highest-rated EOR on Glassdoor at 4.8/5, with a 94% recommend-to-a-friend score from employees

at 4.8/5, with a 94% recommend-to-a-friend score from employees SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and GDPR certified; A+ platform security rating from Astra Security

"Global hiring only works if a new hire in a country we may never have operated in before can be set up in minutes and run their own expenses, leave, and payslips from day one. That is the bar we built the product against. A 95% ease-of-setup score from verified G2 users says we're meeting it."

- Antoine Boquen, CEO and Co-Founder of RemotePeople

The full G2 article is available at learn.g2.com/best-eor-software.

About RemotePeople

RemotePeople is a global Employer of Record (EOR), payroll, and recruitment provider headquartered in New York, helping companies hire, pay, and manage employees in 150+ countries without setting up a local entity. Its platform covers the full "recruit, employ, incorporate" journey: international recruitment through an in-house team, EOR, global payroll, benefits administration, Contractor of Record (COR), global mobility with work-visa sponsorship, US PEO, and company incorporation. RemotePeople is the trusted solution of more than 3,000 organizations, including Binance, Boeing, Coinbase, Porsche, LVMH, and Bang & Olufsen, and is certified SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and ISO 27001. Learn more at remotepeople.com.

Press contact

RemotePeople

Pierre Pradier - Co-Founder, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer

pierre.pradier@remotepeople.com

remotepeople.com

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