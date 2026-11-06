Apex Home Innovations now operates as Lifestyle Design + Remodel, with a new name, a new domain, and a new website that walks homeowners through its design-build process.

Mullica Hill, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - Apex Home Innovations now operates as Lifestyle Design + Remodel. The South Jersey design-build remodeler completed the name change, a move to the new domain ldrdesignco.com, and the launch of a new website in mid-2026.

Taylor Olson and Ryan Porch, friends since high school, each remodeled their own homes before they started the company. They changed the name because the old one no longer described the company or how it plans and builds a project.

"As our company continued to grow, we realized that Apex Home Innovations no longer reflected who we are or the experience we want to provide our clients," said Taylor Olson, Co-Founder. "We've built our company around a thoughtful design-build process that takes homeowners from the initial vision and design through construction and completion. Lifestyle Design + Remodel better represents who we are today, how we approach our projects, and our focus on creating spaces that are designed around the way our clients live."

The new website lays out the four steps of a project: First Conversation, Investment Range Presentation, Project Development, and Build and Final Walkthrough.

The first step is a short call and a visit to the home. At the Investment Range Presentation, homeowners see conceptual layouts and a range for what the project will cost. Project Development settles the layout, the materials, and the 3D renderings, and it ends with a fixed-price build agreement with start and completion dates. Construction follows, and the project closes with a final walkthrough.

The company provides a two-year warranty on its installation work, separate from the manufacturers' material warranties.

Homeowners in Mullica Hill, Woolwich, Swedesboro, Mantua, Mickleton, East Greenwich, Sewell, and surrounding South Jersey communities can view the new site, explore completed projects, and schedule a conversation at ldrdesignco.com.

About Lifestyle Design + Remodel

Lifestyle Design + Remodel, formerly Apex Home Innovations, is a design-build remodeling firm based in South Harrison, New Jersey. Founded in 2021 by Taylor Olson and Ryan Porch, the company provides kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, basement remodeling, whole home remodeling, and home additions for homeowners throughout Mullica Hill, Woolwich, Swedesboro, Mantua, Mickleton, East Greenwich, Sewell, Cherry Hill and surrounding South Jersey communities. The company is licensed in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

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