

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The euro fell to a 5-month low of 0.9127 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 0.9164.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the euro dropped to 4-day lows of 1.1168 and 176.16 from early highs of 1.1235 and 177.17, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.90 against the franc, 1.10 against the greenback and 174.00 against the yen.



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