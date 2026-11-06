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PR Newswire
06.11.2026 14:24 Uhr
163 Leser
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BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Hatem Dowidar

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

5493003K5E043LHLO706

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 cent each (shares)



GB00B3SXMXXX

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Date

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2026-11-05

£1.79

15,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

15,000

£1.79

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-11-05

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.