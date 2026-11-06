BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Hatem Dowidar
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
5493003K5E043LHLO706
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 1 cent each (shares)
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
15,000
£1.79
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-11-05
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)