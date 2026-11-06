pixiv Inc.: pixiv Announces 2026 Christmas Charity Partnership With Book Santa, a Social Welfare Project Providing Books to Children

For every Christmas- or Book-themed Novel or Essay Submitted, pixiv will Donate 500 JPY!

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / pixiv Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "pixiv" Office: Toshima, Tokyo; Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa) will be partnering with the children's book social welfare project Book Santa, operated by the NPO Charity Santa (Office: Chiyoda, Tokyo; Representative Director: Natsuki Kiyosuke), by launching the pixiv Novel Children's Charity Project "Book Santa 2026." The project began in 2022 and is now in its fifth year.

Event page: https://www.pixiv.net/novel/contest/booksanta2026

Book Santa was launched in 2017 as a social welfare project aimed at delivering books to disadvantaged children throughout Japan who would be facing difficulties at Christmas time due to poverty, natural disasters, illness, or other reasons.

For the pixiv Novel Children's Charity Project "Book Santa 2026" campaign, pixiv will donate 500 JPY to the NPO Charity Santa for each Christmas- or book-themed novel, essay, poetry, haiku, or tanka posted by pixiv users with the campaign tag attached. The funds donated will be used for Charity Santa operational expenses and for purchasing books to give to children. More than 5600 works were posted as part of the pixiv Novel Children's Charity Project campaigns from 2022 through 2025, earning a total of 3,400,000 JPY (approx. 21,600 USD) in donations.

This year too, in addition to the usual Christmas theme, entries will also be accepted under the theme of books.

By welcoming a wider range of works, such as memories of a life-changing book or stories related to books, the project aims to further expand its reach.

Writing from all participants will help connect children with new books. pixiv welcomes broad and enthusiastic participation.

pixiv Novel Children's Charity Project "Book Santa 2026"

For this event, pixiv is looking for novels, essays, poetry, haikus, or tanka with a Christmas or book theme. Users can post their work on pixiv novels with the booksanta2026 tag, and pixiv Inc. will donate 500 JPY for each submission to the NPO Charity Santa.

Event page: https://www.pixiv.net/novel/contest/booksanta2026

Event period: From Friday, November 6th, to Friday, December 25th, 2026, 11:59 pm JST

Event theme:

Christmas: Works themed around Christmas, such as memories of Santa Claus, personal holiday experiences, or stories about mysterious presents.

Books: Works themed around books, including memories of picture books received in childhood, introductions to life-changing books, or fantasy stories about magical books found in a library.

*Entries that incorporate both themes are also welcome.

How to participate:

Write something that fits the theme, then post it to pixiv with the booksanta2026 tag attached.

*pixiv will donate 500 JPY for each novel tagged booksanta2026 that was posted between midnight on Thursday, January 1st, 2026, and 11:59 pm on Friday December 25th, 2026 (JST).

*Both original work and fan fiction are accepted. Other than novels, participants can post essays, poetry, tanka, haikus, etc.

*Further details are available in the Application Guidelines.

About Book Santa

Book Santa was founded in 2017 with the mission of donating books to disadvantaged children throughout Japan. Operated by the NPO Charity Santa, Book Santa partners with NPOs and booksellers throughout the country. This charity program, "Books from Santa Claus," allows customers to purchase books at partner bookstores that they would like to donate to children throughout Japan, then donate them at the register.

About pixiv https://www.pixiv.net

pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on fostering new connections through sharing creative work. It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for posting and exchanging illustrations, manga, and novels, and operates under a philosophy dedicated to empowering artists and accelerating creativity. Currently, pixiv has more than 100 million registered accounts.

About the Certified NPO Charity Santa

Charity Santa is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating lasting, cherished memories for children and fostering a society where adults work together for the benefit of children. It was founded in 2008, and its efforts extend beyond Christmas, working year-round to provide meaningful experiences for children in need.

pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Location: 3-28-13 Nishi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa

Business: Internet services

Established: July 25, 2005

Contact: info@pixiv.co.jp (Nishidoi and Nishida)

SOURCE: pixiv Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pixiv-announces-2026-christmas-charity-partnership-with-book-sant-1243517