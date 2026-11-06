American College of Education: ACE Survey Finds 35% of Adults Wouldn't Have Returned to School Without Online Options

Flexibility is a key factor for adults re-enrolling for graduate or certification programs.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / According to a national survey of 726 adults conducted by American College of Education (ACE) earlier this year, 63% of online and hybrid learners said these flexible formats were essential in making it possible for them to go back to school.

This comes at a time when fast-moving technology and ongoing economic uncertainty are changing how Americans think about their careers. For many working professionals, experience alone no longer feels like enough to stay relevant in a shifting job market. Going back to school seems like solution, but traditionally structured programs aren't feasible for many adults juggling full-time jobs and personal obligations.

ACE's survey found that 35% of respondents wouldn't have returned to school without online or hybrid learning options. These formats were found to help reduce risks and overcome numerous barriers:

52% of respondents felt that it reduced their financial risk, with programs being generally more affordable and allowing them to stay employed

37% felt that it reduced their emotional risk, including fear of failure, anxiety, imposter syndrome or age-related concerns

65% stated that it helped overcome a lack of time

40% stated that it helped overcome geographic limits

37% stated that it helped overcome tuition or cost barriers

"As a college that primarily serves adult working professionals, we are well aware of the tremendous juggling act they have to face to continue their education," said Dr. Jodi Feikema, ACE interim CEO and provost. "While we're glad to see that online programs like the ones at ACE are enabling more adults to go back to school, it also emphasizes to me the enormous responsibility we have as an online institution to provide a high-quality academic experience to our students. Their time is precious, so we need to work as hard as we can to make their return to school a worthwhile investment."

According to the ACE survey, going back to school online does help adults juggle other responsibilities, with 70% saying it helped balance full-time work, 42% with personal or mental health needs, and 31% with parenting or childcare. These findings echo what many ACE graduates say they had to manage while completing their programs.

For full survey findings, visit our report on ace.edu .

Methodology

A survey of 726 Americans who returned to school within the past two years was conducted on behalf of American College of Education by Fractl. To qualify, respondents had to have enrolled in a graduate or certification program during that timeframe. The generational breakdown was Gen Z (41%), millennials (43%), Gen X (14%) and baby boomers (1%). Data was collected in January 2026.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is committed to social responsibility as an Impact Institution, where operations are guided by purpose and designed to create real-world impact.

Media Contact

Darci Hansell, VP Integrated Marketing

800-280-0307

press@ace.edu

SOURCE: American College of Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/ace-survey-finds-35-of-adults-wouldnt-have-returned-to-school-without-online-options-1246338