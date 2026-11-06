Spanning the inaugural Diwali Beauty Studio, an exclusive industry Diwali Soirée, and the signature Love & Light Diwali Social, the multi-faceted cultural showcase united Canada's top creators, founders, and tastemakers across entertainment, media, and beauty.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - Grounded in the philosophy that intentional, human-first storytelling outshines transactional marketing, LANGTON PR Inc. expanded its annual festival of lights celebration into an immersive two-day cultural showcase in Toronto on October 27 and 28, 2026. Centered on the theme of Our Collective Spark-honouring the daily choice of optimism, self-love, and unity-the multi-format programming brought together South Asian founders, creators, media voices, and cross-industry leaders through three distinct experiences: the debut LANGTON Diwali Beauty Studio Powered by POND'S, the star-studded LANGTON Diwali Soirée, and the grand finale LANGTON Love & Light Diwali Social Presented by POND'S.

"Diwali is a poignant reminder that light is never passive-it is a choice we make every single day," says Daniel Pillai, President & CEO of LANGTON. "At LANGTON, we believe that true brand resonance happens when we build spaces that foster real human connection and honor cultural nuance. By expanding our celebration across two days, we created dedicated room for both hands-on beauty education, high-level industry camaraderie, and community-wide celebration-bringing together the movers and shakers who are actively shaping culture across North America."

Furthering the sentiment was POND'S: "For generations, POND'S has held a cherished place on the vanities of South Asian households-passed down through mothers, grandmothers, and daughters as a trusted ritual of care," says Aruna Punn, Marketing Lead of POND'S. "Partnering with LANGTON to power the Diwali Beauty Studio and Love & Light Diwali Social celebration allowed us to honor that deep generational heritage while introducing our iconic formulas to a new wave of creators and beauty lovers. From prep to celebration, we are proud to champion a space where tradition, efficacy, and community brilliance shine together."





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The Inaugural LANGTON Diwali Beauty Studio Powered by POND'S

Festivities commenced on Tuesday, October 27 at Toronto's ICON Studio with the first-ever LANGTON Diwali Beauty Studio Powered by POND'S-an intimate, two-part masterclass hosted by renowned pro makeup artist and on-air beauty expert Shobana Lakkavally. Spotlighting POND'S legacy skincare innovations as the essential foundation for luminous, long-wearing festive glam. The first session centered on skin prep and cleansing using POND'S Cold Cream Make-Up Remover and Refreshing Cleanser, paired with the newly launched Q-tips 100% Cotton Facial Towels for gentle, ultra-effective removal, and finished with rich barrier hydration from the iconic POND'S Dry Skin Cream. Beyond its status as a timeless staple, the Cold Cream holds deep generational roots within the South Asian community-making its modern revival an instant hit with creators who grew up watching their mothers and grandmothers swear by it. With their skin prepped, Lakkavally guided guests through signature festive makeup artistry featuring custom lip shades from Vasanti Cosmetics, alongside holistic hair oiling and scalp massage rituals led by wellness consultant Amrit Singh, before concluding the afternoon with an editorial portrait studio captured by photographer Osato Erebor to immortalize each creator's finished Diwali look.

The masterclass was supported by strong brand partners with precision application & artistry touch-ups by Q-tips, holistic ayurvedic hair care & scalp oiling essentials by Fable & Mane, high-performance complexion & vibrant pigments and shade matching by Vasanti Cosmetics, effortless root touch-ups by Clairol and intuitive beauty & luxury ear seedings by Auracle.

LANGTON Diwali Beauty Studio:

https://gallery.damindusingith.com/langton-diwali-beauty-studio

Photo Credit: Damindu Singith





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The LANGTON Diwali Soirée

As day turned to night, the celebration transitioned into the LANGTON Diwali Soirée-an exclusive evening engineered by Daniel Pillai to unite an influential cross-section of movers, shakers, and trailblazers in one room. Bridging the worlds of broadcast media, television, film, music, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, the soirée served as a vibrant cultural nexus designed to spark organic collaboration and celebrate diaspora excellence.

The soirée was hosted in partnership with The Host Fine Indian Cuisine, spotlighting the culinary institution's storied roots and multi-decade legacy in Canada. Founded by Sanjeev Sethi, who pioneered elevated, authentic Indian fine dining in the GTA without ever compromising on traditional techniques and heritage spices, the iconic hospitality group is now entering a dynamic new chapter with his son, Ashish Sethi, taking over the helm bringing a contemporary vision while honoring his father's foundational standard of excellence.

The room buzzed with high-impact social amplification as notable personalities, broadcast hosts, and digital tastemakers-including Raj Girn, Rup Magon, Meera Estrada, Shobana Lakkavally-shared real-time behind-the-scenes moments, festive fashion, and culinary highlights across social media, driving massive organic reach and cultural conversation. Activations included two South Asian owned and founded businesses: Luxury Ear Seeding by Auracle and an ice cream bar by KUL Creamery.

"For over two decades, ANOKHI has championed the visibility, commercial power, and cultural evolution of the South Asian diaspora, and what Daniel and the LANGTON team have built with this two-day celebration is a masterclass in authentic cultural alignment," says Raj Girn, Founder & CEO of ANOKHI Life, Official Media Partner for the festivities. "By weaving together legacy global brands, South Asian-founded disruptors, and the powerhouse talent shaping media and entertainment today, LANGTON isn't just hosting an event-they are elevating the standard for how mainstream industries engage with and celebrate our community."

LANGTON Diwali Soirée:

https://gallery.damindusingith.com/langton-diwali-soiree

Photo Credit: Damindu Singith





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The LANGTON Love & Light Diwali Social Presented by POND'S

The two-day celebration reached its crescendo on Wednesday, October 28 with the flagship LANGTON Love & Light Diwali Social Presented by POND'S now in its second year. Serving as the ultimate cap-off to the festivities, the high-energy experiential gathering welcomed creators, founders, media, and community winners into an immersive environment celebrating beauty, ritual, and community connection.

Anchored by POND'S unwavering commitment to championing diverse beauty narratives and community-first storytelling, the evening seamlessly integrated interactive brand discovery with traditional South Asian hospitality:

Immersive Brand Touchpoints & Glam Stations: Guests explored dedicated experiential stations spotlighting skin barrier care, transitional winter hydration powered by POND'S, and festive glam touchpoints designed to celebrate self-expression.





Guests explored dedicated experiential stations spotlighting skin barrier care, transitional winter hydration powered by POND'S, and festive glam touchpoints designed to celebrate self-expression. Diwali Gifting Suite & Sponsor Ecosystem: Attendees departed with a coveted Diwali gift bag worth over $500+, curated in partnership with a powerhouse roster of presenting and supporting sponsors including:

Skincare Bar - POND'S: Showcased iconic skin barrier and hydration staples, from the viral Cold Cream Cleanser to rich daily moisturizers.

Body Bar - St. Ives: Highlighted nature-inspired exfoliating scrubs and nourishing lotions for radiant, glowing skin.

Lip Colour Bar - Vasanti Cosmetics: Custom shade-matching with high-payoff, inclusive lip colors designed to flatter every skin tone.

Root Touch-Up Bar - Clairol: Delivered effortless root-concealing innovations and color-refreshing essentials for camera-ready hair.

Luxe Beauty Bar - OPI & Wella Professionals: Paired salon-grade hair care from Wella Professionals with iconic nail lacquers and press-ons from OPI.

Hair & Body Fragrance Bar - Fable & Mane: A sensorial Ayurvedic escape featuring intoxicating hair and body mists alongside plant-powered hair care.

Lip Care Bar - Ghlee: Celebrated the nourishing power of pure ghee through ultra-hydrating, soothing lip balms and treatments.

Ghee Bar - OG Ghee: Spotlighted artisanal, small-batch clarified butter rooted in traditional South Asian cooking and wellness.

Bangle Bar - Banglez: Custom-fitted guests with vibrant, stacked South Asian bangles to complement their festive attire.

Henna Bar - Breath of Henna: Offered bespoke, intricate mehndi designs hand-applied with all-natural henna.

Festive Gifting Bar - Culture Market Co.: Curated culturally rooted keepsakes, festive decor, and intentional South Asian gifts.

Matcha & Chai Bar - Velour Coffee Cart : Served freshly whisked ceremonial matcha and spiced artisanal masala chai crafted to order.





Served freshly whisked ceremonial matcha and spiced artisanal masala chai crafted to order.

Dessert Bar - Happy Pops & Tropical Treets : Paired handcrafted gourmet ice pops with nostalgic, South Asian-inspired frozen treats.





Paired handcrafted gourmet ice pops with nostalgic, South Asian-inspired frozen treats.

Spa Partner - Atmana Spa: Introduced guests to holistic head spa rituals and rejuvenating self-care treatments.

Desi Diwali Bites By - The Host Fine Indian Cuisine: Helmed by Ashish Sethi, serving an elevated spread of authentic South Asian delicacies and artisanal mithai.

Beverages By - Greenhouse Juice Co., Drink Tamasha & Ginny: Poured organic cold-pressed juices alongside South Asian-inspired craft cocktails and zero-proof elixirs.

Diwali Portraits By - Osato Erebor: Captured striking, editorial-grade portraits immortalizing guests in their full Diwali glamour.

Sounds & Festive Beats By - DARGAN: Kept the energy high with an electrifying mix of South Asian fusion, Desi beats, and global rhythms.

Culinary & Cultural Immersion: Continuing the celebration of generational culinary excellence from Day 1, Ashish Sethi and The Host Fine Indian Cuisine curated an elevated gastronomic experience for the main social-pairing traditional South Asian delicacies, regional specialties, and artisanal mithai with vibrant music and intentional community networking, honoring the spirit of Diwali in every detail.

With the two-day expansion of its Diwali programming, LANGTON continues to set the benchmark for culturally fluent experiential PR-proving that when brands invest authentically in community, heritage, and human connection, the impact reverberates far beyond the room.

LANGTON Love & Light Diwali Social:

https://gallery.damindusingith.com/langton-diwali-social

Photo Credit: Damindu Singith

Official LANGTON Diwali Celebration Partners & Sponsors

The LANGTON Love & Light Diwali Celebration is proudly supported by an exceptional group of premier brand and experiential partners:

POND'S - Official Presenting Partner, powering the inaugural LANGTON Diwali Beauty Studio, experiential hydration stations, and the signature Love & Light Diwali Social while spotlighting generational skincare heritage and barrier care innovation.





- Official Presenting Partner, powering the inaugural LANGTON Diwali Beauty Studio, experiential hydration stations, and the signature Love & Light Diwali Social while spotlighting generational skincare heritage and barrier care innovation. The Host Fine Indian Cuisine - Official Catering Partner, presenting an exquisite culinary journey of authentic, elevated South Asian delicacies, regional specialties, and gourmet hospitality across the two-day festivities.





- Official Catering Partner, presenting an exquisite culinary journey of authentic, elevated South Asian delicacies, regional specialties, and gourmet hospitality across the two-day festivities. ICON Studio Space - Official Venue Partner, providing the premier architectural backdrop and creative canvas for the beauty masterclasses, industry soirée, and community celebrations.





- Official Venue Partner, providing the premier architectural backdrop and creative canvas for the beauty masterclasses, industry soirée, and community celebrations. Simply Gorgeous Designs - Official Décor Partner, transforming the space through bespoke event design and immersive festive styling that brought the Our Collective Spark vision to life.





- Official Décor Partner, transforming the space through bespoke event design and immersive festive styling that brought the vision to life. The Rosarium Luxury Roses - Official Floral Partner, elevating the environment with opulent, custom-crafted luxury floral arrangements and botanical installations.





- Official Floral Partner, elevating the environment with opulent, custom-crafted luxury floral arrangements and botanical installations. Pixel Production & Designer Dance Floors - Official Print Partners, delivering high-impact custom signage, branded visual touchpoints, and bespoke floor installations throughout the venue.





- Official Print Partners, delivering high-impact custom signage, branded visual touchpoints, and bespoke floor installations throughout the venue. Osato Erebor - Official Portrait Partner, capturing editorial-grade festive portraits that immortalized guests and creators in their full Diwali glamour.





- Official Portrait Partner, capturing editorial-grade festive portraits that immortalized guests and creators in their full Diwali glamour. Mirror Mirror Activations - Official Photo Booth Partner, powering interactive digital photo experiences and instant social-ready keepsakes for attendees.





- Official Photo Booth Partner, powering interactive digital photo experiences and instant social-ready keepsakes for attendees. Damindu Singith - Event Photography Partner





- Event Photography Partner North Mile Films - Event Videography Partner

Experience & Gifting Partners

Special thanks to our dedicated experience and gifting partners: POND'S, St. Ives, Clairol, Ghlee, Banglez, Vasanti Cosmetics, Fable & Mane, Blume, Wella Professionals, OPI, Happy Pops, Tropical Treets, KUL Creamery, OG Ghee, Culture Market Co., Breath of Henna, Velour Coffee Cart, and Atmana Spa.

Media Partner:

ANOKHI Life - Official Media Partner, North America's premier South Asian lifestyle, entertainment, and pop-culture media brand. Founded by Raj Girn, ANOKHI has spent over two decades championing diaspora representation, spotlighting cultural trailblazers, and connecting global brands with the South Asian community through powerful multi-platform storytelling.

Event Producer and Host, LANGTON PR Inc.

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About LANGTON PR Inc.

For 30 years, LANGTON PR Inc. has been redefining the boundaries of public relations, creative storytelling, and brand visibility across North America. Based in Toronto and led by President & CEO Daniel Pillai, the full-service agency represents an elite roster of global and emerging beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle brands. Moving beyond traditional, transactional PR, LANGTON acts as a cultural catalyst-architecting human-first narratives, high-impact experiential activations, and strategic media and creator partnerships that foster deep community trust and drive undeniable commercial momentum. For more information, visit www.langtonpr.com and follow @langtonpr.

About POND'S

For over 175 years, POND'S has been a global pioneer in accessible, high-performance skincare, trusted across generations for delivering soft, radiant, and resilient skin. Anchored by iconic innovations like the legendary Cold Cream Cleanser and Dry Skin Cream, POND'S blends time-tested heritage with modern dermatological science from the POND'S Skin Institute to support essential skin barrier health. Beloved by beauty icons, creators, and households worldwide, POND'S remains dedicated to making efficacious, everyday skincare rituals effortless for every skin type and generation.

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