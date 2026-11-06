IntouchCX a global leader in AI-powered customer experience (CX) management, trust and safety, digital engagement, and back-office operations, has been positioned in the Horizon 2 end-to-end experience transformation, in the HFS Horizons Customer Experience Services 2026 report for its operations led approach to AI adoption and its model connecting advisory with delivery, from strategy through frontline executions.

HFS Research evaluates customer experience service providers based on their capabilities, innovation, and potential to deliver value. The 2026 report examines how providers are helping businesses adopt AI, improve customer experiences and strengthen operations.

"AI transformation delivers the greatest value when strategy, technology, and operations work together," said Brent Stevenson, Chief Experience Officer at IntouchCX. "Our approach and expertise goes beyond technology. We identify business challenges and build the right solutions by connecting the dots between data, workflows, technology and AI, hybrid or human agents, to create more intelligent and integrated operations. This enables us to help clients move from strategy to execution with one partner focused on delivering measurable business outcomes."

The report highlights IntouchCX's approach to applying automation and CX expertise to business challenges. More than 25% of IntouchCX clients use its proprietary AI solutions to improve performance and support business growth, while 80% use Akin, its AI Roleplay platform. These solutions help automate tasks across voice and digital customer service channels, deploy AI powered digital workers to support service delivery, and analyze customer interaction and operational data to identify inefficiencies and improve workflows across both, human and AI agents.

"IntouchCX scaled its proprietary IP across its client base, with more than a quarter of clients using IntouchAI solutions such as Sidd Spark, Akin, and Mosaic Languages. By pairing these tools with IntouchAdvise and growing Agent assist to AI Agent transformation pipeline, IntouchCX is moving its clients from human-led delivery toward automation-first CX and positioning itself as a tech-led CX operations partner," said Melissa Fersht, Executive Research Leader, HFS Research.

Today IntouchCX supports more than 300 customer experience clients with approximately 35,000 employees across 24 campuses in 11 countries, delivering integrated CX operations, AI, advisory, digital, trust and safety and back office solutions.

About IntouchCX

IntouchCX is a global customer experience and technology company that connects AI, proprietary technology, data and operational expertise to design and deliver agentic, hybrid and human led solutions across customer experience (CX), Trust Safety, and back office operations. Founded in Canada in 2001, IntouchCX operates across 24 campuses in 11 countries, helping global brands transform customer operations and improve business performance. To learn more, visit intouchcx.com.

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Media Contact

Stephanie Suarez

Global Communications Director

IntouchCX

stephanie.suarez@intouchcx.com