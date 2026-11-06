Maxon Computers: Maxon Expands Creative Possibilities with New Touch and Spatial Experiences in Cinema 4D and ZBrush for Apple Products

New capabilities let artists interact with their 3D creations on MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display and explore Cinema 4D scenes at real-world scale with Apple Vision Pro.

BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Maxon , maker of powerful, approachable software solutions for creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization, today announced Cinema 4D and ZBrush will be immediately available on Apple's all-new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display, with support for Touch shipping in late November. Also coming soon, a new Cinema 4D capability that works with Apple Vision Pro will allow artists and designers to preview their 3D creations and experience them in brilliant detail.

"We've always believed that creative tools should feel approachable and intuitive so artists can spend more time focused on their ideas," said David McGavran, CEO of Maxon. "Our longstanding collaboration with Apple allows us to put bleeding edge tools within reach of more people. Bringing Touch support to Cinema 4D and ZBrush on the new MacBook Pro gives artists a new way to dive even deeper into their work, combining the instant gratification of touch with the professional capabilities of Cinema 4D and ZBrush on one of the world's most powerful personal devices. With Apple Vision Pro, they can go a step further and experience their creations from an entirely new perspective."

The new MacBook Pro introduces an entirely new dimension to professional creative workflows, with a breakthrough tandem OLED display, intuitive touch capabilities, and powerful M5 Pro and M5 Max chips for demanding creative work. With Touch coming to Mac for the first time, artists will have new ways to interact directly with their 3D creations, combining the intuitive experience of touch with the power and precision of Maxon's industry-leading creative tools.

Meanwhile, upcoming Apple Vision Pro support for Cinema 4D will extend the creative process, unlocking collaborative, real-time three dimensional workflows. By integrating with the new Spatial Preview API, artists using Mac Virtual Display on Apple Vision Pro will be able to explore, preview, and interact with Cinema 4D designs with life-size detail, making it easier to evaluate proportions and composition before moving forward with production.

Cinema 4D Image Credit: Mario Tran Phuc

A New Way to Create, Sculpt, and Animate

For 3D artists, the ability to interact directly with their work creates new opportunities for exploration and expression. Whether building and animating complex 3D worlds in Cinema 4D or developing intricate digital sculptures in ZBrush, Touch offers a new dimension to the creative process, bringing the responsiveness of hands-on interaction to professional desktop workflows, complementing traditional mouse, keyboard, and trackpad workflows.

Maxon has long focused on making powerful creative tools more intuitive and accessible. The introduction of ZBrush for iPad brought professional digital sculpting to a highly mobile touch-first device, allowing artists to shape and refine their creations using fingers or Apple Pencil. Touch support on MacBook Pro extends that experience to a new professional surface, opening up more natural and expressive ways to create with Maxon's established desktop applications.

The new MacBook Pro also delivers significant advancements for resource intensive 3D workflows. Powered by Apple's blazing-fast M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, the system offers enhanced graphics performance for complex modeling, animation, and rendering, ideal for demanding Cinema 4D and Redshift workflows. Its new PROLED XDR Display delivers exceptional brightness, contrast, and color accuracy, giving artists an industry-leading visual environment for creating and refining their work.

These innovations give artists more flexibility in how they create, combining the familiarity and precision of professional desktop workflows with new ways to sculpt, animate, and render their creations.

ZBrush Image Credit: Lucas Cuenca

Go Inside Your Design with Apple Vision Pro

With the introduction of the Open in Spatial Preview feature in Cinema 4D, available in late November, artists will have a new way to experience and evaluate their work using Mac Virtual Display on Apple Vision Pro. Rather than judging work based on a 2D image, artists will be able to explore scenes in an immersive environment, experiencing designs at real-world scale and in stunning detail.

For architectural visualization, retail environments, exhibition spaces and experiential design, Open in Spatial Preview on Cinema 4D offers a valuable new perspective. Designers can walk through an interior, evaluate a proposed installation, or explore the layout of a trade-show booth before anything is physically built.

The experience also enables more seamless communication with clients and collaborators, allowing them to inhabit the same space at the same time, immersed in the scene or from a bird's-eye view using Apple Vision Pro. For reviewers who may not be familiar with navigating professional 3D software, the ability to experience a design virtually, at scale, allows them to better understand the space, identify potential changes, and provide more informed feedback earlier in the creative process.

Advancing the Future of Professional 3D Creation

From professional desktop workstations to touch-enabled mobile devices to leveraging spatial computing, Maxon continues to evolve its creative ecosystem to support artists wherever inspiration strikes. By embracing new hardware capabilities and intuitive ways of working, Maxon remains committed to removing technical barriers and giving creators more freedom to bring their ideas to life.

Availability

Cinema 4D and ZBrush will be immediately available on Apple's new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display, which begins shipping November 6, 2026. Touch-enabled experiences for Cinema 4D and ZBrush along with Open in Spatial Preview for Apple Vision Pro running visionOS 27 and Mac running macOS 27 will be available in late November.

For more information about Cinema 4D, ZBrush, and the Maxon creative ecosystem, visit maxon.net .

Download the press kit here .

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the diverse Red Giant lineup of editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge Redshift renderer; ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution; and Autograph, Maxon's motion graphics and compositing application.

Press Contact

Megan Fasy

Grithaus Agency

(e) megan@grithaus.agency

(m) +1 (617) 480-3674

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SOURCE: Maxon Computers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/maxon-expands-creative-possibilities-with-new-touch-and-spatial-e-1247379