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PR Newswire
06.11.2026 15:24 Uhr
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Discover ELEGOO's Latest Products and and What's Next at Formnext 2026

Discover ELEGOO's Latest Products and and What's Next at Formnext 2026

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, will return to Formnext 2026, taking place November 17-20 at Messe Frankfurt Exhibition Center in Frankfurt, Germany. At booth 12.0-C02, ELEGOO will showcase its expanding ecosystem, offer an early look at upcoming products, and bring voices from the 3D printing community to explore emerging applications and creative possibilities.

ELEGOO's showcase will bring together a range of product highlights and connected creative tools. Highlights include popular FDM printers such as the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo and the ELEGOO × emoji Centauri Carbon 2 Combo, alongside the large-format Orangestorm Giga. Also making an appearance is the M1 Ultra, ELEGOO's first all-in-one smart 3D scanner, marking its expansion into 3D scanning. Designed for professional workflows, M1 Ultra combines multiple scanning modes with a streamlined scan-to-model process, supporting a wider range of applications.

Adding to the lineup, visitors will get a first look at an upgraded resin 3D printer and another yet-to-be-announced printer, with further details to be revealed at the event. The event will also feature Nexprint, ELEGOO's 3D model library, where visitors can experience how digital designs move from inspiration to physical creation through connected tools and resources.

Beyond the product displays, ELEGOO will host daily community sessions from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m., featuring experienced 3D printing creators sharing their creative applications and insights on industry trends. Each day at 4:00 p.m., visitors can also join a prize draw, with multiple winners receiving ELEGOO products and gifts, including popular FDM printers, the upcoming resin printer, filaments, and accessories. ELEGOO's leadership team will also be on site to engage with visitors and exchange perspectives on its latest developments and the industry trends.

For further updates on guest speakers, event activities, and other announcements, please visit ELEGOO's official website or follow on its social media channels via Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, TikTok, Discord and Reddit.

Event Details

  • Event: Formnext 2026
  • Date: November 17-20, 2026
  • Venue: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition Center, Frankfurt, Germany
  • Booth: 12.0-C02

About ELEGOO

Founded in 2015, ELEGOO is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 150 countries and regions. In 2025, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 300 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and over 430,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, ELEGOO provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/discover-elegoos-latest-products-and-and-whats-next-at-formnext-2026-302931592.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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