ACOFP Names Timothy W. McNichol, Esq., as Executive Director

Experienced osteopathic association executive to succeed Bob Moore in January 2027

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / The American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) today announced the appointment of Timothy W. "Tim" McNichol, Esq., as its next Executive Director. McNichol will join ACOFP on January 19, 2027, succeeding Bob Moore, MA, MS, FASAE, CAE, who announced earlier this year that he will retire from full-time association management after eight years leading the organization to launch an executive coaching and consulting practice.

McNichol brings more than 20 years of leadership experience advancing osteopathic medicine, with expertise spanning organizational strategy, board governance, operations, finance, government relations, educational initiatives, membership growth and strategic partnerships. He currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of the American College of Osteopathic Internists (ACOI), where he leads operations across human resources, finance, information technology and administration and partners with the Chief Executive Officer and Board on strategy, governance, budgeting and long-range sustainability.

McNichol joined ACOI as Deputy Executive Director in 2006. During his tenure, he established and directed the organization's federal advocacy efforts, led development of its online learning platform and created a grant acquisition strategy that generated more than $1.5 million in educational funding. Earlier in his career, he served as Senior Congressional Lobbyist for the American Osteopathic Association and held legislative positions in the U.S. Congress and Pennsylvania State Senate. He is a licensed attorney in Pennsylvania and earned his Juris Doctor from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts in political science, cum laude, from Albright College.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim to ACOFP. He brings a deep understanding of osteopathic medicine, extensive association leadership experience and a strong commitment to mission-driven organizations. Just as importantly, Tim understands the opportunities and challenges facing our profession. The Board is confident that he is the right leader to build on ACOFP's momentum and help guide ACOFP through its next chapter."

Greg D. Cohen, DO, FACOFP dist.

ACOFP President

Following a comprehensive nationwide search led by Tuft & Associates that drew a strong and diverse pool of candidates, the ACOFP Search Committee, chaired by ACOFP President-Elect David A. Connett, DO, FACOFP dist., ultimately recommended McNichol to lead the organization into its next chapter.

"The level of interest in this position speaks volumes about ACOFP, its reputation and the opportunities ahead for the organization. We were fortunate to have an exceptionally strong group of finalists, which made the committee's decision a very difficult one. Throughout a thoughtful and rigorous process, Tim distinguished himself through his leadership experience, his deep knowledge of the osteopathic profession and his understanding of what it takes to lead a successful association. We came away convinced that Tim is the right leader for ACOFP at this point in its journey."

David A. Connett, DO, FACOFP dist.

ACOFP President-Elect and Search Committee Chair

McNichol will join an organization that has undergone significant growth and change during Moore's tenure. Since 2018, ACOFP has navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, modernized its operations, diversified revenue, strengthened its workplace culture, expanded its philanthropic activity and more than doubled its fiscal reserves to more than $10 million.

"I am honored and excited to join ACOFP and to have the opportunity to serve its members, leaders and staff. I have spent much of my career working within the osteopathic profession, and I have long respected ACOFP's commitment to advancing osteopathic family medicine and supporting physicians throughout their careers. Bob and the ACOFP team have built a strong organization with tremendous momentum. I look forward to listening, learning and working with the Board, staff and members to build on that foundation and help shape ACOFP's next chapter."

Timothy W. McNichol, Esq.

Incoming Executive Director

To support continuity, Moore and McNichol will work together for approximately one month following McNichol's January 19 start date. During that period, they will focus on the orderly transfer of responsibilities, key relationships and organizational priorities to help ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Contact: Emily Bennett, Director, Communications & Engagement, emilyb@acofp.org, 847-952-5100

About the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians



The American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) is a professional medical association that represents more than 26,000 practicing osteopathic family physicians, residents, students, and other allied health professionals throughout the United States. ACOFP works to promote excellence in osteopathic family medicine through quality education, visionary leadership, and responsible advocacy. Learn more at acofp.org .

SOURCE: ACOFP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/acofp-names-timothy-w.-mcnichol-esq.-as-executive-director-1248142