Eylsia Nicolas LLC: Eylsia Nicolas Returns to Her Signature Sound as "Where or When" Debuts at #4 on the Groover U.S. Rock Charts

JUPITER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and technology developer Eylsia Nicolas has returned to her signature musical style, Eylsia Orchestral Pop (EOP), with the release of "Where or When," a genre-blending recording that debuted at #4 on the Groover U.S. Rock Charts, reached #11 on the Global Rock Charts, and entered the Top 40 across all genres in the United States.

The chart success adds to multiple other Top 10 placements earned by Nicolas this week and in recent weeks across several musical genres, further reinforcing her reputation as an artist whose music transcends traditional categories. Her recordings have appeared on singer-songwriter, indie, rock, R&B, hip-hop, rap, and pop charts while maintaining a distinctive sound built around orchestral arrangements, contemporary production, and emotionally driven vocals.

For Nicolas, the achievement is especially meaningful because "Where or When" marks her first major return to Eylsia Orchestral Pop following serious health challenges that affected both her respiratory system and singing voice. After a prolonged battle with COVID-19 and Long COVID, she experienced respiratory bleeding, vocal damage, and the loss of approximately 20% of her lung capacity, creating significant obstacles to recording and performance.

Rather than step away from music, Nicolas turned to innovation.

The new recording represents both a musical and technological milestone. While previous EOP recordings often emphasized orchestral arrangements, "Where or When" introduces a stronger rock influence. Guitar and saxophone performances drive the orchestra forward, creating a more organic and energetic sound while preserving the cinematic qualities associated with Nicolas's Eylsia Orchestral Pop style.

The recording also features a duet with one of the vocalists from Nicolas's ensemble, adding a new dimension to what Nicolas describes as one of the most vocally demanding songs she has recorded.

A major innovation within the release is the expanded use of Nicolas's patented 3D Spatial Sound Technology, which creates the sensation that listeners are surrounded by the music. During the song's chorus, the recording is designed to create the feeling that an audience is singing back to the performer, blending elements of live performance, immersive audio, and traditional studio recording.

The technology became especially important following Nicolas's health challenges. In December 2025, she received a patent related to advanced audio and sound technologies. By combining spatial sound design, voice restoration technology, sampling of her original vocal characteristics, advanced audio processing, and carefully managed artificial intelligence tools, Nicolas has continued developing new recordings while preserving the emotional qualities that define her vocal style.

Industry response to "Where or When" has been overwhelmingly positive.

Volting Radio praised the song's "rock-oriented arrangements and guitar and saxophone sounds," highlighting "the effect of a live audience" created through the vocal production and noting that the recording "has a place in our programming."

Marã Música described the release as a track that "goes beyond the obvious," adding that it "takes a nostalgic concept and rejuvenates it with a rich instrumental arrangement" while demonstrating "elegance and artistic courage."

Veteran music publicist Tony Michaelides called the song "a real powerhouse of a track," praising the instrumentation, vocal blend, experimentation, and "powerful chorus," while noting the broad audience appeal of Nicolas's evolving sound.

Additional reviewers highlighted the emotional impact of the vocals, the quality of the production, the strength of the songwriting, and Nicolas's ability to combine multiple genres into a cohesive and immersive listening experience.

The success of "Where or When" comes during a period of accelerating audience growth for Nicolas. While selectively returning to recording following health challenges, Eylsia Nicolas content generated more than 50 million views during the past week across digital platforms. Her cumulative 2026 audience has now surpassed 850 million views, placing her within reach of her publicly stated goal of reaching one billion views during 2026.

Beyond music, Nicolas is known for a multidisciplinary career spanning entertainment, technology, education, fashion, sports, and innovation. A former Wimbledon and U.S. Open competitor, record label executive, entrepreneur, inventor, researcher, fashion designer, and one of the youngest college presidents in the United States, she has built a reputation for combining artistic creativity with technological development.

Current projects include the continued expansion of EDTV, BookKards, RecordKards, advanced spatial audio systems, voice restoration technologies, and the patent-pending Eylsia Elastic Cloud platform.

For Nicolas, however, "Where or When" represents more than chart positions, patents, technology, or industry recognition.

It represents a return to recording, a return to performance, and a return to the genre she created: Eylsia Orchestral Pop.

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

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About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has received over 850 million global views since 2025, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About Eylsia Nicolas LLC.

Eylsia Nicolas LLC is an entertainment, media, and brand management company representing the career, creative works, products, and select commercial interests of Eylsia Nicolas. The company oversees activities spanning music, fashion, cosmetics, textiles, publishing, entertainment, personal appearances, speaking engagements, licensing, branded products, and related media ventures.

Media Contact

Patricia Chen

info@eylsia.com

SOURCE: Eylsia Nicolas LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/eylsia-nicolas-returns-to-her-signature-sound-as-%22where-or-when-1248140