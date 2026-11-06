On November 3, 2026, TLG, a premium electric mobility brand originating in North America, unveiled its Y9 race-grade, high-performance electric off-road flagship at EICMA 2026 in Milan, alongside its independently developed T-APEX Riding Control System.

The unveiling marks a key step in bringing TLG's technologies and products-proven in both the North American market and international competition-to the global off-road community, opening a new chapter in the brand's international expansion.

At the Y9 launch, Dakar champion Willy Jobard, who has more than 25 years of experience in top-level international off-road competition, took the stage to share a professional rider's perspective on the Y9's overall performance and the capabilities of T-APEX under extreme off-road conditions.

Developed through race-driven R&D, T-APEX comprises four modules: HEC High-Voltage Energy Coordination, TRS Torque Response Control, SDC Scenario-Based Power Calibration and RDC Regenerative Deceleration Coordination. Together, they coordinate energy supply, torque delivery, adaptation to riding conditions and energy recovery, managing power delivery across the full speed range.

Now equipped on the Y9, T-APEX is designed to turn 55 kW of peak power into race-grade off-road performance that riders can confidently control.

As TLG's race-grade, high-performance off-road flagship, the Y9 retains the established handling characteristics of competition-level combustion motorcycles. Its frame geometry, suspension tuning and power delivery curves are calibrated using data from top-level racing, delivering race-grade capability straight from the factory. The Y9 pairs a 144 V, 35 Ah high-voltage semi-solid-state battery platform with a mid-mounted hairpin motor delivering 55 kW of peak power. Rear-wheel torque reaches 1,054 N·m, with acceleration from 0-50 km/h in 1.8 seconds or less.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261106756291/en/

Contacts:

Alex Yan

E-mail: brand@tailg.com.cn