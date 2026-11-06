Prometheus Laboratories Presents Research Showing Superior Performance of MASH Precis Fibrosis Score in Identifying Treatment-Eligible Patients

Head-to-head study demonstrated better identification of treatment-eligible MASH patients while reducing uncertainty in fibrosis staging compared with ELF

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Prometheus Laboratories Inc. ("Prometheus"), a leader in precision healthcare, today announced new research presented at The Liver Meeting (TLM) 2026 demonstrating the performance of the MASH Precis Fibrosis Score, a multi-biomarker approach to non-invasive fibrosis staging in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

As treatment options expand for patients with non-cirrhotic MASH and moderate-to-advanced fibrosis (F2-F3), accurate fibrosis staging has become increasingly important for identifying patients who may be candidates for therapeutic intervention. While existing non-invasive fibrosis tests have traditionally focused on identifying advanced fibrosis or assessing liver-related risk, clinicians are increasingly seeking approaches that can help identify treatment-eligible patients.

At TLM 2026, Prometheus is presenting findings from a study evaluating the MASH Precis Fibrosis Score, developed to improve classification of patients across clinically relevant liver fibrosis stages. The study included 906 patients with biopsy-proven MASH, including a training cohort of 456 patients and an independent blinded validation cohort of 450 patients, and incorporated a head-to-head comparison with the Enhanced Liver Fibrosis (ELF) score to evaluate the accuracy of the test for fibrosis staging.

In the blinded validation cohort, the MASH Precis Fibrosis Score identified treatment-eligible F2-F3 patients with 71.1% sensitivity compared with 46.7% for ELF. The MASH Precis Fibrosis Score also demonstrated significantly better discrimination of F2-F3 patients from F0-F1 patients than ELF (AUC 0.819 vs. 0.772; p=0.027). In addition, the MASH Precis Fibrosis Score classified all patients evaluated, while ELF generated indeterminate results in 5.6% of patients overall and 8.3% of patients with F2-F3 fibrosis.

"Identifying patients with moderate fibrosis remains one of the most important challenges in MASH care today, particularly as treatment options become available for this population," said Rohit Loomba, MD, MHSc, Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology and Director of the MASLD Research Center at the University of California San Diego and presenting author of the study. "Our findings demonstrate that the MASH Precis Fibrosis Score improved identification of treatment-eligible patients while reducing uncertainty in fibrosis staging. As a broader range of clinicians become involved in the evaluation and management of patients with MASH, there is increasing need for non-invasive approaches that provide clear fibrosis stage classification and support treatment evaluation."

Poster 2304, "MASH Precis Fibrosis Score: Development, Validation, and Head-to-Head Comparison with ELF for F2-F3 Treatment-Eligible Patient Selection in Biopsy-Proven MASH," will be presented at TLM 2026 on Friday, November 6, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. MT.

Dr. Loomba is a paid consultant and scientific advisor for Prometheus Laboratories.

About MASH Precis

MASH Precis is a blood-based laboratory-developed test performed exclusively at Prometheus Laboratories' CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory. MASH Precis was designed to assess liver fibrosis in adult patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) through objective fibrosis staging and prognostic risk assessment. The test combines the proprietary MASH Precis Fibrosis Score, an Enhanced Liver Fibrosis (ELF) Risk Score and biomarker-level insights to provide information that can support treatment evaluation, referral decisions and ongoing patient management.

About Prometheus Laboratories

Prometheus Laboratories has been a leader in diagnostic testing for gastroenterology and hepatology for more than 30 years. The company's portfolio of non-invasive diagnostic tests supports clinicians in the diagnosis, assessment and management of complex gastrointestinal and liver diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease and liver fibrosis. Prometheus is committed to advancing precision-guided diagnostics that help inform clinical decision-making and longitudinal assessment across evolving standards of care. For more information, visit the Prometheus website and follow us on LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter).

About TLM and AASLD

The Liver Meeting (TLM) is the annual scientific conference of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), showcasing the latest research, clinical trials and innovations in hepatology. AASLD is the leading organization of scientists and health care professionals committed to preventing and curing liver disease. They foster research that leads to improved treatment options for millions of liver disease patients. They advance the science and practice of hepatology through educational conferences, training programs, professional publications and partnerships with government agencies and sister societies. More information can be found at https://www.aasld.org/tlm-26/.

Media Contact

Chrystal Johnson

Sr. Marketing & Events Specialist

Prometheus Laboratories Inc

marketing@prometheuslabs.com

SOURCE: Prometheus Laboratories

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