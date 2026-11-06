Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - Brompton Funds (TSX: BGIE) ("Brompton") is pleased to announce that Brompton Global Infrastructure ETF ("BGIE") has been named LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2026 Canada Active Winner, Best Global Infrastructure Equity Fund over three years.(1) The Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds that have historically excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to peers.

"We are honoured to receive this Lipper Award for BGIE. This recognition reflects our team's commitment to high-quality investment solutions that seek to deliver long-term growth and reliable monthly income. We continue to see a compelling secular growth opportunity in infrastructure investments and remain focused on capturing that potential for our investors," said Laura Lau, Chief Investment Officer at Brompton.

BGIE is designed to provide stable monthly cash distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation by investing in a diversified, actively managed portfolio of global infrastructure companies, which may also include their suppliers of services or equipment. An active covered call writing program is used to generate additional income and reduce overall portfolio volatility.

Over the last 3 years, BGIE has delivered a 20.3% per annum total return, outperforming the Infrastructure and Real Estate Index by 4.2% per annum as of October 31, 2026. (2) BGIE also offers attractive monthly income with a current distribution rate of 6.6% as of November 5, 2026.

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly-respected LSEG Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

About Brompton Funds

For over 25 years, Brompton has been providing unique, well-conceived investments for Canadians, with a focus on low management fees, performance driven diversification strategies and attractive income and growth solutions for various market cycles. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

(1)Out of 25 funds in the Global Infrastructure Equity category. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The highest 20% of funds in each category are named Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return and receive a rating of 5, the next 20% receive a rating of 4, the middle 20% are rated 3, the next 20% are rated 2 and the lowest 20% are rated 1. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of BGIE for the period ending July 31, 2026 are as follows: 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years). Lipper Leader ratings change monthly. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper. LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, © 2026 LSEG. All rights reserved. Used under license.

(2)See Performance table below.

Compound Annual Returns to October 31, 2026 1-Yr 3-Yr 5-Yr Since Inception Brompton Global Infrastructure ETF (BGIE) 4.5% 20.3% 11.0% 12.7% Infrastructure and Real Estate Index 14.4% 16.1% 6.3% 9.2% MSCI World Total Return Index 12.6% 22.8% 11.0% 16.2%

Returns are for the periods ended October 31, 2026 and are unaudited. BGIE inception date April 30, 2020. The table shows the exchange-traded fund's (the "ETF") compound return for each period indicated compared with the "Infrastructure and Real Estate Index" and the MSCI World Total Return Index ("MSCI Index"), (together the "Indices"). The Infrastructure and Real Estate Index consists of 75% Dow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure Composite Total Return Index ("Global Infrastructure Index") and 25% Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Total Return Index ("Select Real Estate Index"). The Global Infrastructure Index is designed to measure the performance of pure-play infrastructure companies domiciled globally. The index covers all sectors of the infrastructure market and includes Master Limited Partnerships in addition to other equity securities. To be included in the index, a company must derive at least 70% of cash flows from infrastructure lines of business. The Select Real Estate Index tracks the performance of equity real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies traded globally. The index is designed to serve as a proxy for direct real estate investment, in part by excluding companies whose performance may be driven by factors other than the value of real estate. The MSCI Index captures large- and mid-cap representation across 23 developed markets countries and covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country. The ETF is actively managed; therefore, its performance is not expected to mirror that of the Indices which have more diversified portfolios and include a substantially larger number of companies. Furthermore, the Indices' performance is calculated without the deduction of management fees, fund expenses and trading commissions, whereas the performance of the ETF is calculated after deducting such fees and expenses. The performance information shown is based on net asset value per unit and assumes that cash distributions made by the ETF during the periods shown were reinvested at net asset value per unit in additional units of the ETF. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the ETF will perform in the future.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETF, to the future outlook of the ETF and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETF. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

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