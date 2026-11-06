DRAGONPASS ACQUIRES ICOUPON THE LEADING GLOBAL VOUCHER REDEMPTION NETWORK TO BUILD INTERNATIONAL LOYALTY-AS-A-SERVICE PLATFORM

Strategic Acquisition Combines Dragonpass' Loyalty Infrastructure, Powering 35 of the World's 50 Largest Banks, With iCoupon's Vouchering Technology Supporting Over One Billion Passengers

Deal strengthens dining and retail capabilities immediately, with longer-term opportunities to expand into new lifestyle markets through integrated technology and data-led engagement

Dragonpass acquires iCoupon following nearly a decade of collaboration, expanding its financial services, aviation and retail capabilities.

iCoupon's network spans over 200 airlines, 400+ airports and over 4,000 retail units across 56 countries, with support already available to over one billion passengers.

iCoupon issued over £100 million in digital vouchers in 2025, demonstrating the scale of its existing distribution and redemption infrastructure.

Dragonpass research finds 50% of Britons consider loyalty schemes outdated, while 76% value affordable everyday treats.

The deal strengthens dining and retail offerings in the near term, supporting Dragonpass' wider ambition to build a global loyalty-as-a-service platform

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonpass, the global travel and lifestyle benefits platform serving more than 45 million members worldwide, has announced the acquisition of iCoupon, the intelligent digital vouchering technology business whose network spans over 400 airports worldwide. The transaction represents a strategic expansion of Dragonpass' technology and distribution capabilities, combining established financial services relationships with extensive airline and retail integrations to accelerate its development of a global loyalty-as-a-service platform.

The acquisition follows almost a decade of commercial collaboration between the two businesses, initially focused on delivering digital dining benefits across airports. While Dragonpass has developed its global presence through partnerships with financial institutions, including some of the world's largest banks and payment networks, iCoupon has built complementary infrastructure connecting 200 airlines, over 400 airports and 4,000 retail units across 56 countries. The combination creates immediate opportunities to expand dining and retail offerings, alongside access to previously untapped solutions and customer segments across both networks.

In the near term, Dragonpass will focus on extending its dining and retail propositions through iCoupon's established network, while introducing additional Dragonpass services to iCoupon's airline and airport partners. Longer term, the business will explore how transferable integrations can support a wider lifestyle offering beyond aviation, creating opportunities to deliver relevant benefits across more frequent customer interactions. iCoupon's existing team will remain in place, with its open-network model continuing to operate, ensuring continuity for existing partners while supporting new opportunities across the combined business.

Jane Zhu, CEO & Co-founder at Dragonpass, shares:

"The acquisition of iCoupon represents a significant step in our strategy to build a global loyalty-as-a-service platform. Having worked together for almost a decade, we recognise the strength of its technology and network, and the immediate opportunity to expand our dining and retail offering while exploring applications across new lifestyle markets.

"The future of loyalty lies in connecting customer intelligence with relevant benefits at scale. By bringing together complementary distribution networks and investing in more intelligent engagement technology, we're building the infrastructure to help our partners deliver greater value to customers, precisely when they need it."

iCoupon's technology enables airlines and other partners to distribute vouchers, discounts and customer entitlements through existing identifiers, including boarding passes, barcodes and QR codes. Integrated directly into participating retailers' point-of-sale systems, its platform supports real-time redemption, transaction tracking and automated reconciliation. Having issued over £100 million in digital vouchers during 2025, including 12 million food and beverage entitlements, iCoupon has expanded into 13 technology modules spanning passenger care, retail and other travel services, providing Dragonpass with additional capabilities and new commercial opportunities.

Richard Bye, CEO and Co-founder at iCoupon, shares:

"For too long, loyalty has been constrained by fragmented ecosystems, disconnected rewards and experiences that often fail to reflect what customers genuinely value. This acquisition is about helping accelerate a shift away from traditional points-based programmes towards real-time, contextual engagement that delivers meaningful benefits exactly when and where they matter most. By combining Dragonpass' global distribution and customer intelligence capabilities with iCoupon's powerful airline connected redemption infrastructure, we are creating the foundations for a new generation of loyalty; one that is intelligent, frictionless and seamlessly embedded into the everyday lives of consumers around the world."

Dragonpass' nationally representative Comfort Index finds 50% of Brits consider loyalty schemes outdated, revealing the mounting pressure on traditional loyal models to demonstrate value while 48% of Brits are more likely to switch long-term providers due to rising costs, poor support or irrelevant rewards. Meanwhile, 69% say brands that reduce everyday friction are more likely to earn their loyalty. Demand for practical benefits is also growing, with 76% valuing affordable everyday treats, despite 56% worrying about the cost of dining, drinks and experiences.

This expansion forms part of Dragonpass' broader investment in data orchestration and customer engagement technology. By connecting a wider global benefits supply chain with more intelligent distribution and personalisation capabilities, the company aims to address a longstanding challenge for enterprise loyalty programmes: sourcing relevant benefits across markets and delivering them through a seamless customer experience. Its longer-term strategy is to enable financial institutions, airlines and other partners to move beyond static rewards catalogues, offering benefits aligned with individual customer needs, while strengthening engagement and commercial value across its network.

About Dragonpass

Founded in 2005, Dragonpass is a global digital platform for loyalty, travel and lifestyle services, serving over 45 million members worldwide. The company works with more than 200 banks, card issuers and telecommunications providers, helping partners strengthen customer engagement through integrated, experience-led benefits.

About iCoupon

iCoupon is a market-leading intelligent vouchering company with a global presence, specialising in the provision of digital vouchering services within the aviation industry and beyond. Collaborating with an extensive network of more than 200 airlines, spanning over 400 airports and in excess of 4,000 retail establishments, the company's aim is to share value and place it where it counts. iCoupon leverages its unique technology to facilitate the seamless distribution of intelligent vouchers by airlines, airports, ground handlers and retailers directly to passenger boarding passes, enhancing the value-sharing experience.

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