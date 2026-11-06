AEG's Tamala Lewis Named 2026 Woman of the Year by Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Tamala Lewis, Senior Director of Community Relations at AEG's Dignity Health Sports Park, has been named the 2026 Woman of the Year by the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce in recognition of her more than two decades of community leadership and civic engagement across Southern California's South Bay.

Lewis received the honor at the Chamber's 119th Annual Community Awards Ceremony on Thursday, November 5, 2026 in Redondo Beach, CA. The annual awards recognizes individuals, businesses and organizations whose leadership and service contribute to the local community.

Lewis has overseen community affairs, public service events and charitable programming for Dignity Health Sports Park since joining the venue in 2003, the year AEG opened the 125-acre, multi-sport complex. Over the course of her tenure, she has helped strengthen relationships between the venue and the communities it serves while supporting a wide range of civic and charitable initiatives. She also founded Dignity Health Sports Park's annual Women in Entertainment Luncheon, which has brought together hundreds of women from across the industry.

"I'm incredibly honored to receive this recognition," said Tamala Lewis. "For more than two decades, I've had the privilege of working alongside people and organizations that care deeply about our communities. The relationships we've built and the opportunity to bring people together are what make this work so meaningful."

Beyond her work at the venue, Lewis has maintained a longstanding commitment to civic and community service across the South Bay. She has served on numerous boards, including the Torrance, Carson, Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach Chambers of Commerce; South Bay Workforce Investment Board; Gardena-Carson Family YMCA, and Boys and Girls Club of Carson.

The Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce's Community Awards recognizes businesses, nonprofit organizations, entrepreneurs, public employees and community leaders contributing to the strength and vitality of Redondo Beach.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/aegs-tamala-lewis-named-2026-woman-of-the-year-by-redondo-beach-ch-1248153