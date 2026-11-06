Klaria Pharma Holding AB: Klaria announces last subscription date in the Company's rights issue

Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ) ("Klaria" or the "Company") announces that today, 6 November 2026, is the last day of subscription in the Company's rights issue of units of up to approx. SEK 147.6 million (the "Rights Issue"). Please note that some banks and nominees have an earlier date for the last day of subscription. The opportunity to subscribe for units via the issuing agent Vator Securities is available until 6 November 2026 at 15.00 CET.

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH ACTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE ADDITIONAL PROSPECTUSES, REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES THAN THOSE REQUIRED BY SWEDISH LAW.

The Rights Issue is intended to strengthen the Company's financial position ahead of the next commercial phase. A stronger balance sheet and improved liquidity are expected to provide Klaria with better conditions to meet the Company's commitments and capitalize on commercial opportunities related to the licens partner CNX Therapeutics' planned European market introduction during the fourth quarter of 2026. At the same time, the Rights Issue creates flexibility for continued development in markets outside CNX Therapeutics' licensed territory, strengthens Klaria's position in partner discussions and enables regulatory, technical, clinical and market-related activities that may broaden SAF's future commercial potential.

Summary of terms and conditions in the Rights Issue

Anyone who was registered as a shareholder on the record date, 12 October 2026, will receive one (1) unit right for each existing share. Four (4) unit rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) unit. Shareholders and other investors may also apply to subscribe for units without exercising unit rights in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Prospectus.

The Rights Issue entails the issuance of a maximum of 61,494,038 units, corresponding to a maximum of 245,976,152 shares and a maximum of 61,494,038 warrants series TO1 issued free of charge. Each unit consists of four (4) newly issued shares and one (1) warrant series TO1 issued free of charge. The subscription price is SEK 2.40 per unit, corresponding to SEK 0.60 per share. No brokerage commission will be charged. Subscription may only be made for whole units.

One (1) warrant series TO1 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share at a subscription price of SEK 0.60 during any of the following periods: 22-26 November 2027, 17-21 April 2028, 9-13 October 2028, 5-9 March 2029 and 17-31 October 2029. The subscription price and the number of shares may be subject to adjustment in accordance with the full terms and conditions of the warrants. A warrant that has not been exercised by the end of the final subscription period will expire without value.

Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the issue amount will be approximately SEK 147.6 million before issue costs. In certain cases, payment may be made by set-off of claims against the Company, reducing the cash proceeds by the corresponding amount while also reducing the Company's indebtedness. The conditions for set-off are described in the Prospectus.

If the Rights Issue is fully subscribed and all warrants series TO1 issued in the Rights Issue are exercised, the Company may receive additional proceeds of approximately SEK 36.9 million before issue costs. The Company intends to apply for admission to trading of the warrants on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Complete terms and information

Complete terms and instructions are set out in the EU follow-up prospectus approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority on 13 October 2026 and any supplements. The updated timetable was published on 22 October 2026. The prospectus and further information are available on the Company's website, the issue page and at Vator Securities:

https://klariapharma.se/sv/extra-general-meeting-2026/

https://www.ii.se/klaria-rights-issue-of-units-2026/

https://vatorsecurities.se/transaction/klaria-pharma-holding-sek-1476m-rights-issue

Important information

This press release constitutes marketing information and is not a prospectus or an independent offer to subscribe for securities. An investment decision shall be based on an assessment of the prospectus as a whole, including the risk factors, and any additions. The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's approval of the prospectus does not imply an approval of the Company or the quality of its securities. An investment is associated with risk and all or part of the invested capital may be lost.

The information may not be announced, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea or any other jurisdiction where this would be contrary to applicable rules or require additional prospectuses, registration or other measures in addition to what follows from Swedish law. Recipients are responsible for informing themselves about and complying with applicable restrictions.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. They may not be offered or sold in or into the United States other than pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration requirements and in accordance with applicable securities laws. No offer to the public is being made in the United States. Within the EEA, outside Sweden, offers may only be made pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus obligation and in accordance with local law.

For more information, visit the Klaria Pharma Holding website klaria.com or contact:

Fredrik Hübinette, Chairman of the Board of Directors

info@klaria.com

Tel: +46 (0) 8-446 42 99

This is Klaria Pharma Holding AB

Klaria (Klaria Pharma Holding AB) is a Swedish listed pharmaceutical company that develops innovative, rapid-acting products. By combining patented technology of a film that attaches to the oral mucosa and well proven pharmaceuticals, the company has developed a drug distribution concept with many benefits and potential uses. Klaria is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Markets under the short name KLAR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor (info@fnca.se, +46(0) 8-528 00 399) for Klaria Pharma Holding AB. For more information, see www.klaria.com.