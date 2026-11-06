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SG

WKN: A3LWN2 | ISIN: NO0013183624 | Ticker-Symbol:
Stuttgart
06.11.26 | 17:02
95,11 
+0,03 % +0,03
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
SGL GROUP APS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SGL GROUP APS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,6898,8218:10
94,2898,0817:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 15:00 Uhr
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SGL Group ApS: Jørgen Agerbo Jessen elected to the Board of Directors of SGL Group ApS

Company announcement from
SGL Group ApS

06 November 2026Company announcement no. 44

At an extraordinary General Meeting on 5 November 2026, Jørgen Agerbo Jessen was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors of SGL Group ApS.

Jørgen Agerbo Jessen is one of the co-founders of SGL and brings more than 30 years of experience from the company, including as Executive Vice President. With his extensive experience and deep knowledge of SGL, he brings significant industry and company-specific expertise to the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Media enquiries:

Camilla Døssing, Global Marketing & Communications Manager

cdos@scangl.com | (+45) 28 24 58 58

Investor enquiries:

Jacob Koch, Head of Global Treasury

Martin Olsen, Head of Group Reporting & Controlling

investor@scangl.com | (+45) 32 48 00 00


This information is information that SGL Group ApS is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication by the above-mentioned persons at 15:00 CET on 6 November 2026.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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