Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.: U.S. FDA Approves RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) Co-Formulated with Halozyme's ENHANZE Technology for the Treatment of Advanced Head and Neck Cancer

Approval extends RYBREVANT FASPRO's well-established, dual-targeted benefit beyond lung cancer

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HALO) (Halozyme) today announced that Johnson & Johnson was granted accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj), which is co-formulated with ENHANZE®, as a single agent for the treatment of adults with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and an anti-PD-(L)1 antibody. The indication does not include patients with oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma that is HPV-associated. It is the first approval of a dual-targeted therapy in this setting, simultaneously targeting epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)- and mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET).

"This approval will further expand the reach of RYBREVANT FASPRO in a high unmet need population," said Dr. Helen Torley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Halozyme. "We are pleased that our ENHANZE technology is helping bring a new subcutaneous treatment option to patients with advanced head and neck cancer."

For more information on this approval, please view Johnson & Johnson's press release issued on November 5, 2026.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, with the goal of reducing treatment burden and improving convenience. ENHANZE® has touched more than one million patient lives through ten commercialized products across over 100 global markets and is licensed to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Merus N.V., GSK, and Incyte.

Halozyme expanded its drug delivery technology portfolio to develop partner products using Hypercon and Surf Bio's hyperconcentration technology, recently renamed as Aerocon. Hypercon is microparticle technology with the potential to set a new standard in hyperconcentration of drugs and biologics by reducing injection volume for the same dosage and enabling administration in at-home and healthcare-provider settings. The addition of Aerocon polymer-based hyperconcentration technology may further broaden the range of biologics that can be delivered subcutaneously. Together, we believe Hypercon and Aerocon technology complement ENHANZE® by enabling creation and delivery of highly concentrated biologics. The Hypercon technology has been licensed to leading biopharmaceutical partners, including Janssen, Eli Lilly, argenx, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Oruka Therapeutics.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes drug-device combination products using advanced auto-injector technologies designed to improve convenience, reliability and tolerability, enhancing patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two proprietary commercial products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products and ongoing development programs with Teva Pharmaceuticals and McDermott Laboratories Limited, an affiliate of Viatris Inc.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in Ewing, NJ; Minnetonka, MN; and Boston, MA. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information, visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the possible activity, benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, the possible method of action of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs, and statements concerning certain other potential benefits of ENHANZE® including facilitating more rapid delivery of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery and potentially lowering the treatment burden for patients, including a potential reduction in administration time and administration-related reactions, and broadening the treatment options for the indications referred to in this press release. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "expect," "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected results or delays in the launch or commercialization of our partner's product for the indication referred to in this press release, unexpected adverse events or patient experiences or outcomes from being treated with the ENHANZE® co-formulated treatment referred to in this press release, and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in Halozyme's most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Halozyme undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Contact:

Tram Bui

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

609-333-7668

tbui@halozyme.com

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.