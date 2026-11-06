High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market worth $12.2 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market is projected to reach USD 12.2 billion by 2031 from USD 7.86 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 350 market data tables and 200 figures spread through 350 pages and an in-depth TOC on 'High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 7.86 billion

USD 7.86 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 12.2 billion

USD 12.2 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 9.3 %

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Trends & Insights:

North America accounted for the largest market share of 45% in 2025.

HPLC/UHPLC systems accounted for the largest share of 45% in 2025.

Analytical HPLC accounted for the largest share, 68% in 2025.

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share, 45% in 2025.

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Demand is supported by pharmaceutical quality control, impurity profiling, stability testing, and food and environmental analysis. Advances in UHPLC separation, automated method development, and sensitive detection are helping laboratories analyze complex samples and improve workflow efficiency.

The market is also being shaped by specialized solutions for emerging pharmaceutical modalities. In June 2026, Waters introduced BioResolve Peptide and GTxResolve Lipid columns to address closely related impurities in GLP-1 peptides, insulin, and lipid nanoparticles.

The reagents and kits segment holds the major share in the slide stainer market in 2025.

By product, the slide stainer market is segmented into reagents and kits (stains, blocking serum and reagents, diluents and buffers, mounting media, fixative reagents, embedding media, probes, and antibodies), equipment (automated and semi-automated slide stainers and manual slide-staining sets), and consumables and accessories. The reagents and kits segment held the largest share of the slide stainer market in 2025. The reagents and kits segment is experiencing steady growth, supported by the development of specialized staining formulations, expanding applications of multiplex immunohistochemistry (IHC), and growing demand for biomarker-specific diagnostic assays. The shift toward precision medicine and personalized cancer treatment is encouraging laboratories to adopt advanced antibody-based staining kits and companion diagnostic reagents for accurate biomarker identification. Manufacturers are increasingly developing stable, pre-validated reagent formulations, multiplex staining kits, and environmentally sustainable staining solutions to improve diagnostic reproducibility and reduce chemical waste. Additionally, the growing adoption of closed-system reagent platforms, increasing demand for high-sensitivity detection kits, and advancements in reagent compatibility across automated staining instruments are creating new revenue opportunities. The expansion of molecular pathology applications and growing utilization of tissue-based biomarker testing in clinical trials are further supporting segment growth globally.

HPLC/UHPLC systems accounted for the largest product share in 2025

HPLC/UHPLC systems accounted for the largest product share in 2025. These systems provide the core platform for separating and analyzing compounds across pharmaceutical quality control, research, food safety, and environmental testing. Demand for reproducible results, faster separations, and automated workflows supports investment in analytical systems. Columns represented the second-largest product segment, accounting for 25%.

Analytical HPLC accounted for the largest technology market share in 2025

Analytical HPLC accounted for the largest market share, by technology, in 2025. Its broad use in identifying and quantifying compounds supports applications such as drug impurity profiling, stability testing, food additive analysis, and environmental contaminant detection. These routine analytical requirements underpin its leading position relative to preparative, semi-preparative, and micro/nano HPLC.

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Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies were the largest end users in 2025

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest market share in 2025. HPLC supports drug development, purity assessment, release testing, and stability monitoring. Growing analytical complexity in peptide therapeutics and other advanced drug modalities is driving demand for high-resolution separations, specialized columns, and sensitive impurity detection.

Key Players

Leading players in the High Performance Liquid Chromatography companies include Waters (US), Agilent (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Thermo Fisher (US), PerkinElmer (US), GE Healthcare (US), Bio-Rad (US), Merck Millipore (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), Showa Denko (Japan), Gilson (US), Phenomenex (US), JASCO (US), Hamilton Company (US), SIELC (US), Orochem (US), YMC Co. Ltd. (Japan), Restek (US), Trajan Scientific (Australia), and Tosoh Bioscience LLC (Japan).

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High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market- Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

Investment opportunities in the HPLC market are supported by pharmaceutical research, quality-control testing, and laboratory modernization. Development priorities include automated HPLC/UHPLC systems, sensitive detectors, and specialized columns for complex therapeutics. Waters' June 2026 introduction of columns for GLP-1 peptides and lipid nanoparticles, alongside Agilent's May 2026 fluorescence detector announcement, illustrates continued product development across separation and detection technologies.

Revenue Shift Context

Revenue opportunities are expanding toward application-specific chromatography solutions and integrated analytical workflows. Systems, pumps, and detectors generate equipment revenue, while columns and consumables support repeat purchases through routine testing and replacement requirements. Specialized peptide and lipid columns, automated method development, and software-integrated detection provide opportunities for suppliers to increase the value of their offerings. These developments indicate changes in product demand rather than a quantified shift in global revenue shares.

Mergers, Collaborations, and Acquisitions

Leading players in the HPLC market are pursuing mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to expand their technology portfolios, strengthen molecular diagnostics capabilities, accelerate innovation, and broaden their geographic presence.

HPLC MARKET: AGREEMENTS, COLLABORATIONS, AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-SEPTEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description March 2026 Agreement Telescope Innovations (Canada) AGI SDA (Switzerland) Signed an agreement to develop automated chemical reactor technology integrating Telescope's reaction-sampling capabilities with AGI's reactor systems, supporting automated sample transfer and real-time analysis in HPLC-related workflows. March 2026 Collaboration Axcend (US) MassTech (US) Announced a combined solution pairing Axcend's Focus LC compact HPLC system with MassTech's MTE30 mass spectrometer to support trace-level detection in laboratory, manufacturing, and field environments. December 2025 Acquisition Biotage (Sweden) DPX Technologies (US) Acquired DPX Technologies, effective December 31, 2025, expanding its pipette-tip sample preparation and dispersive extraction capabilities for analytical testing workflows. The acquisition was announced in January 2026.

Company Revenue Share Details

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corporation, and Agilent Technologies are the top three players in the HPLC market. Thermo Fisher Scientific supports pharmaceutical HPLC applications through its Vanquish systems and Chromeleon software, addressing quality control, impurity analysis, and automated method development. Waters Corporation serves research and method-development applications through its ACQUITY platforms, specialized columns, and Empower software, while also maintaining a substantial pharmaceutical quality-control portfolio. Agilent Technologies supports clinical and diagnostic LC-MS workflows through its Infinity LC Clinical Edition offerings, alongside broader HPLC/UHPLC solutions for pharmaceutical and research laboratories.

Competition among these companies centers on separation performance, detection sensitivity, workflow automation, and software integration. Their instrument portfolios are complemented by columns and consumables that support recurring purchases across the installed customer base. Specialized columns for complex therapeutics and advances in UHPLC-compatible detection provide further opportunities for product differentiation and portfolio expansion.

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