Wolfbox MegaFlow 200 Pro Air Duster Combines Precise Control with One-Tap Turbo Power

With a 1-100 speed range and airspeed of up to 87.5 m/s, the cordless handheld air duster moves easily between electronics cleaning, post-wash car drying, garage cleanup and outdoor use.

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolfbox, a leader in automotive electronics and off-road gear, has launched the MegaFlow 200 Pro, a compact cordless air duster made for jobs that require anything from a careful stream of air to maximum airflow. Newly launched in the UK, the duster's high-efficiency brushless motor delivers airspeed of up to 87.5 m/s, while adjustable controls for the 1-100 speed range let users dial it back for more delicate work.

At lower settings, the air duster excels at removing dust from keyboards, PC cases and other electronics. Around the house, it can clean air conditioner filters or move dust behind furniture.

When a job calls for full power right away, a one-press turbo button takes the air duster directly to maximum airflow.

Water stuck behind mirrors, trim and body seams can be blasted out by the MegaFlow 200 Pro before a vehicle's final wipe-down, without the inconvenience of bringing out a full-size blower.

Outdoors, it can be used to blow away leaves and light debris, and even assist with fire-starting and light inflation tasks such as air mattresses and swim rings.

The device includes a built-in LED for steady lighting after dark, with a flashing light mode to attract attention when additional visibility is needed.

With its powerful, rechargeable 3,000 mAh 7.4V battery, the MegaFlow 200 Pro supports up to 200 minutes of use. Users can swap out the removable battery for a separately purchased backup for longer jobs.

Charging is handled through USB-C at 10W and 5V/2A, with a full charge taking approximately 150 minutes.

Long, short, blade and wide nozzles let users adjust the reach and shape of the airflow to better handle jobs in confined spaces or across broader areas.

The Wolfbox MegaFlow 200 Pro and its attachments fit together neatly in the included carrying bag for storage and travel, and retails for $139.99 through Amazon.

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