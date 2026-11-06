The new division will include 10 C-Suite Roles, backed by its 5-Year Placement Warranty.

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - Frontline Source Group, a Dallas-based nationwide staffing and executive search firm founded in 2004, has launched a new fractional executive division. This division will place part-time C-suite leaders with companies across the United States and is designed to assist clients and fill the high-level roles that are required on an affordable, part-time basis for their growing companies.

Frontline Source Group Launches Fractional Executive Division



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Ten roles are available at launch: CEO, COO, CFO, Controller, CRO, CHRO, Chief of Staff, CTO, Chief AI Officer, and Chief Legal Officer. Additional roles will be added at a later date based on client demand, including fractional CIO, CISO, and CMO roles.

The decision to launch this division came after data from Revelio Labs found that fractional roles rose from 9 to 24 out of every 1,000 new executive job postings over the last five years. Lightcast research also discovered that 97% of fractional job postings come from small and mid-sized companies. This coincided with Frontline seeing an increase in client requests relating to part-time executive roles. They regularly received communications from clients who asked for CFOs or COOs but only required them to work for a few days a week on an ongoing basis.

With the cost of hiring full-time C-suite executives seen as one of the biggest fixed expenses a company deals with, many are looking for solutions that allow them to call upon the right level of expertise and talent, but without the fixed costs. Frontline states that its new fractional executive division will enable clients to pay for the hours they use instead of dealing with full-time salaries that range from $100,000 to over $200,000 a year. It's a way to access senior leadership for a set number of hours each month - and there is always the option to convert a fractional leader into a full-time hire. Clients that do convert their fractional leaders through Frontline will benefit from the company's 5-year placement warranty.

The fractional executive division will be run and managed by Founder, President, and CEO Bill Kasko and Shelly Hubble, CSP, Senior Vice President of Operations. Frontline is keen to point out that this means all part-time executive hires will have to go through the standard high-level vetting process to ensure that only the right candidates are made available for clients.

Executives can join Frontline's fractional talent network at frontlinesourcegroup.com/how-to-apply.html, and companies can schedule a discovery call at frontlinesourcegroup.com/employer-request-form.html.

About Frontline Source Group

Frontline Source Group is a Dallas-based executive staffing agency that works with clients all over the United States. It has completed thousands of staffing placements over the years and has achieved a 98.94% executive placement retention rate. The company helps executives find their ideal roles while also operating as a way for companies across the country to locate talented individuals outside of traditional job listing sites.

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