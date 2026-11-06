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ACCESS Newswire
06.11.2026 17:26 Uhr
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Raging Rhino Capital Corp. Announces Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Raging Rhino Capital Corp. (TSXV:RRCC.P) (the "Company") announces that Vladimir Cernetig has resigned from the board of directors for personal reasons effective November 4, 2026. Mr. Cernetig served on the board of directors since August 10, 2021.

The board of directors and management team for the Company sincerely thank Mr. Cernetig for his contributions and wish him continued success.

About Raging Rhino Capital Corp.

The Company is a capital pool company ("CPC") within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company has not commenced operations and has no assets other than cash. The Company proposes to identify and evaluate business and assets with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" under the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies.

For further information contact:

Gary O'Connor, CEO
Telephone: (416) 357-3319
Email: gvoconnor60@hotmail.com

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a CPC should be considered highly speculative.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Raging Rhino Capital Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/raging-rhino-capital-corp.-announces-resignation-of-director-1247779

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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