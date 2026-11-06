AI Agents Are Joining the Workforce - Living Security Says Preemptive Security Starts With Human and Agent Risk Visibility

Security leaders are adding controls for AI agents. Human Risk Management gives them the data to act before an agent or a person creates an incident.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Living Security, the AI-native Human Risk Managemen t company, today outlined how security teams can extend their existing security stack to cover both people and the AI agents that work on their behalf, and move from reactive to preemptive security.

AI agents now draft, code, query data and take action inside the enterprise. Security vendors across the market are responding. Identity, endpoint, data and cloud platforms are adding agent inventory, access controls, monitoring and containment. CrowdStrike, for example, recently introduced an AI Kill Switch designed to terminate rogue agents and announced plans to acquire AI security companies Fiddler AI and Dreadnode. Executives and boards are asking their security leaders the same question: how do we govern agents?

Preemptive Security Starts With Human and AI Agent Risk Visibility

Containment controls are essential when an agent goes off course. Security leaders also need visibility into the conditions that create risk before containment is needed. Agents operate within permissions, data access and instructions shaped by the people and teams that deploy them. Every employee now works alongside agents. Human behavior sets the conditions for both.

"The market is building strong controls for AI agents, and security teams need them," said Ashley Rose, CEO and co-founder of Living Security. "Those controls work best when they are informed by visibility into the people who build, prompt and supervise the agents. That visibility is what lets a security team act early. We built Living Security to deliver it, alongside the security stack our customers already run."

How Human Risk Management Supports AI Agent Governance

Visibility: identify risk across people, teams and AI agents, including the relationships between agents and the people who deploy and supervise them.

identify risk across people, teams and AI agents, including the relationships between agents and the people who deploy and supervise them. Connection to the security stack: bring signals from endpoint, identity and other security tools together with human behavior, so risk reflects what is happening in the environment.

bring signals from endpoint, together with human behavior, so risk reflects what is happening in the environment. Targeted intervention: deliver actions tailored to the people and cohorts whose risk calls for them.

deliver actions tailored to the people and cohorts whose risk calls for them. Proof of results: show leadership how risk changes over time and track the outcomes of targeted interventions.

Connecting the Security Stack to Preempt Cyber Risk

Living Security works alongside the tools security teams already use, connecting human and agent risk context across the security stack to help teams prioritize action.

"Security teams are being asked to govern a workforce that now includes AI agents," Rose added. "Human risk management gives them the foresight to do it. Strong controls plus human and agent risk visibility is how security moves from reactive to preemptive."

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), helping organizations identify, measure and reduce workforce cyber risk across people and AI agents. Its AI-native Human Risk Management platform combines behavioral, identity and threat intelligence to predict risk, guide response and prevent cyber incidents before they occur. By connecting security data to measurable business outcomes, Living Security enables organizations to continuously reduce workforce risk while strengthening organizational resilience.

Media Contact: media@livingsecurity.com

SOURCE: Living Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ai-agents-are-joining-the-workforce-living-security-says-preempti-1248259