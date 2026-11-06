Cascale October Policy Update: Key Global Developments

Reflecting the period of October 1-30, this policy update highlights key developments shaping the consumer goods industry, with deeper analysis and insights available for Cascale corporate and affiliate members.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Reflecting the period of October 1-30, this policy update highlights key developments shaping the consumer goods industry, with deeper analysis and insights available for Cascale corporate and affiliate members.

October brought significant policy developments across the EMEA, APAC, and the Americas, with implications for how consumer goods companies manage regulatory compliance, supply chain risks, and sustainability investments. Cascale's October policy monitoring update highlights several developments of note:

Chemical restrictions take effect in the EU: New limits on PFHxA and related substances apply to consumer clothing, accessories, and footwear, with broader textile restrictions scheduled for October 2027.

New limits on PFHxA and related substances apply to consumer clothing, accessories, and footwear, with broader textile restrictions scheduled for October 2027. Climate reporting deadlines approach: California finalized its initial climate disclosure regulation, with Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reports due November 10 for companies in scope. Meanwhile, sustainability reporting requirements continue to evolve in the EU and UK.

California finalized its initial climate disclosure regulation, with Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reports due November 10 for companies in scope. Meanwhile, sustainability reporting requirements continue to evolve in the EU and UK. Carbon markets advance in APAC: I ndia begins its first mandatory compliance reporting season under its Carbon Credit Trading Scheme, while Vietnam establishes new rules governing carbon credit ownership and transfers.

ndia begins its first mandatory compliance reporting season under its Carbon Credit Trading Scheme, while Vietnam establishes new rules governing carbon credit ownership and transfers. Circularity remains a policy priority: The EU's Circular Economy Act proposal is expected in November, while California continues developing implementation rules for its textile extended producer responsibility (EPR) framework.

The EU's Circular Economy Act proposal is expected in November, while California continues developing implementation rules for its textile extended producer responsibility (EPR) framework. Worker protections and climate resilience gain attention: Jordan and the ILO launched a garment sector labor program, while new reporting highlights the health, productivity, and financial implications of extreme heat in garment manufacturing.

Jordan and the ILO launched a garment sector labor program, while new reporting highlights the health, productivity, and financial implications of extreme heat in garment manufacturing. Trade uncertainty continues: A legal challenge to U.S. Section 301 forced labor tariffs remains unresolved, with potential implications for sourcing costs and commercial planning.

Corporate and Affiliate members: Log in to Cascale Connect to view the full monthly policy monitoring update.

Implications for Global Supply Chains and Business Strategy

The October developments underscore how quickly the regulatory landscape is evolving across major sourcing and consumer markets. Companies face overlapping requirements covering chemical management, emissions reporting, carbon markets, product circularity, and worker protections.

These developments also highlight the connections between sustainability priorities and commercial decisions. Manufacturers face growing expectations around verified emissions data, chemical management, and workplace conditions, while access to financing, energy infrastructure, and supportive buyer-supplier relationships can influence their ability to respond.

For companies operating across multiple markets, differences in regulatory approaches and implementation timelines add complexity to compliance planning and supply chain data management.

What to Watch

Several near-term milestones warrant attention:

October 31: EFRAG consultation closes on proposed sustainability reporting standards for certain non-EU companies.

EFRAG consultation closes on proposed sustainability reporting standards for certain non-EU companies. November 4: EU consultation on VAT rules to support circular business models closes.

EU consultation on VAT rules to support circular business models closes. November 10: California's first Scope 1 and Scope 2 climate emissions reporting deadline under SB 253.

California's first Scope 1 and Scope 2 climate emissions reporting deadline under SB 253. November 10: Revised EU Sustainability Reporting Standards enter into force.

Revised EU Sustainability Reporting Standards enter into force. November 12: CalRecycle holds its next workshop on California's textile EPR implementation.

CalRecycle holds its next workshop on California's textile EPR implementation. November 18: EU Circular Economy Act proposal expected.

Get the Full Picture Through Cascale

This update offers a snapshot of the policy developments shaping the consumer goods industry. Cascale members receive deeper analysis of emerging legislation, regional policy developments, implementation timelines, and potential implications for their businesses and supply chains.

Through its public affairs and policy work, Cascale helps members stay informed and understand how evolving requirements intersect with industry priorities.

Want deeper policy insights and opportunities to engage in industry-wide discussions? Become a Cascale member and stay ahead of the developments shaping the future of consumer goods.

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SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cascale-october-policy-update-key-global-developments-1248260