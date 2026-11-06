

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL), a Belgium-based investment holding company, reported a consolidated net profit of €29 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared with a loss of €209 million in the same period last year.



The improvement was mainly driven by a stronger contribution from GBL Capital, while the group continued to streamline its portfolio and redeploy capital into direct private assets.



GBL's net asset value (NAV) stood at €12.9 billion at September 30, down 8.2% from €14 billion at the end of 2025. NAV per share declined to €99.21 from €105.37. Cash earnings edged down to €306 million from €311 million a year earlier.



The board also approved a new €500 million share buyback authorization on November 5.



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