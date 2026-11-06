Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Reaches $50 Million in Charitable Giving

Record-Setting Amount Raised Following the 75th Celebration

PEBBLE BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance proudly celebrates a major milestone of surpassing $50 million in total charitable giving, with $27 million coming in the last ten years alone. The 75th celebration of the Pebble Beach Concours this past August helped to reach this milestone, making it the most successful year by charitable donations to date. Yesterday, the Concours held a commemorative luncheon at The Lodge at Pebble Beach, distributing donations to Monterey County not-for-profit and charitable organizations dedicated to improving the health and education of children in the community.

Photo credit: Sherman Chu / Caption below

"Over the past 75 years, the Pebble Beach Concours has evolved into the world's foremost celebration of the automobile," said David Stivers, CEO of Pebble Beach Company. "The event's charitable impact on our community spans well beyond that one week and is a central piece of its identity."

The Pebble Beach Company Foundation serves as the Concours' primary charitable partner, providing support in distributing Concours donations to more than 130 of the region's nonprofits. Through the Foundation's grant process, funds have been given with special emphasis on providing support to youth in our community.

The charitable funds are raised through a variety of avenues, with direct donations being the largest source, but perhaps most visible to the community are the annual Concours Charity car drawings. This year, Lexus, Lincoln and Mercedes-Benz all donated vehicles. Through their generosity, many charities benefit, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monterey County, Montage Health Foundation, MY Museum, Natividad Medical Foundation, Salinas Valley Health Foundation, Seneca Family of Agencies, and United Way Monterey County. In 2026, Monterey Bay Sanctuary Fund was added as a charitable partner.

"I look forward to carrying on and further developing the charitable mission of the event," stated Vince Finaldi, Pebble Beach Concours Chairman. "Our thanks go out to the many people who have helped to make the Pebble Beach Concours the most charitable car show in the world."

Chairman Emeritus, Strategic Advisor and Global Brand Ambassador Sandra Button added, "This charitable milestone is a testament to the generosity of the Concours car community. I've been privileged to see firsthand the impact of these dollars on recipient organizations and am confident the momentum of this important work will be continued for years to come."

The Concours, through the Foundation, also supports several educational programs that encourage the next generation of automotive enthusiasts while celebrating inspirational automotive leaders such as Phil Hill, Jules "J." and Sally Heumann, John Lamm, Don Williams, and Sandra Button.

The Pebble Beach Concours looks ahead to the 76th competition on August 15, 2027, featuring examples from Delage and Delahaye. Additional marques and classes will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information on the Pebble Beach Concours or how to donate, visit www.pebblebeachconcours.net.

Photo Caption:

At a commemorative luncheon held yesterday at The Lodge at Pebble Beach, the Concours distributed donations to Monterey County not-for-profit and charitable organizations dedicated to advancing children's health and education in the community. Image for download HERE.

Front Row (Left to Right) Susie Brusa, Lauren Cohen, Dr. Allen Radner, Jennifer Williams-Carpenter, Dawn Henson, Monica Tovar, Kevin Causey, Michele Young, Hiram Yanez

Back Row (Left to Right): Ginaia Kelly, Pete Scudder, Rob Lee, Martin Button, Sandra Button, David Stivers, Vince Finaldi, Ron Johnson, Katy Castagna, Tom Gray, John Phillips

Photography Credit: Sherman Chu

About Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

First conducted in 1950, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance (www.pebblebeachconcours.net) has grown to be the world's premier celebration of the automobile. Only the most beautiful and historic cars are invited to appear on the famed 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links, and connoisseurs of art and style gather to admire these masterpieces. Charitable donations raised by Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance now total over $50 million. Related events include Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance presented by Rolex, Pebble Beach RetroAuto, Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum, and Pebble Beach Auctions presented by Gooding Christie's. Pebble Beach, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance, Pebble Beach RetroAuto, Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum, and Pebble Beach Automotive Week are trademarks, service marks and trade dress of Pebble Beach Company. All rights reserved. For more information, please call 831-622-1700 or visit pebblebeachconcours.net.

About Pebble Beach Company

Pebble Beach Company, headquartered in Pebble Beach, Calif., owns and operates the world-famous Pebble Beach Resorts, including The Lodge at Pebble Beach, The Inn at Spanish Bay, and Casa Palmero. The company also operates five renowned golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay, Del Monte Golf Course, and The Hay. Its other famed properties include scenic 17-Mile Drive, The Spa at Pebble Beach and Pebble Beach Golf Academy. It annually hosts premier events such as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, Pebble Beach Food & Wine, TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational, and the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee. Future site of the 2027, 2032, 2037 and 2044 U.S. Open Championships and the 2035, 2040 and 2048 U.S. Women's Opens, Pebble Beach Golf Links has hosted six U.S. Opens, five U.S. Amateurs, one PGA Championship, one U.S. Women's Open and numerous other tournaments. For reservations or more information, please call 800-654-9300 or visit pebblebeach.com.

Media Contact:

Pebble Beach PR: pebblebeachresorts@mower.com

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SOURCE: Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/pebble-beach-concours-delegance-reaches-50-million-in-charitable-giving-1248214