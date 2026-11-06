Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Listing
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06
Fidelity Asian Values PLC
LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96
Portfolio Listing - 31 July 2026
Please note that a full portfolio listing for Fidelity Asian Values PLC (the "Company") as at 31 July 2026 (the Company's financial year end) has been uploaded to Company's website under the governance section.
https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-asian-values
For further information, please contact:
Anthony Lee
FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Email: FIL-InvCoCoSec@fil.com
6 November 2026
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