Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Listing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Portfolio Listing - 31 July 2026

Please note that a full portfolio listing for Fidelity Asian Values PLC (the "Company") as at 31 July 2026 (the Company's financial year end) has been uploaded to Company's website under the governance section.

https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-asian-values

For further information, please contact:

Anthony Lee

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Email: FIL-InvCoCoSec@fil.com

6 November 2026