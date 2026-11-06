New Jobs & Big Deals: Forman Mills Opens Ninth Illinois Location

Forman Mills Country Club Hills Grand Opening Thursday, November 19th at 9 AM

Location: 4050 183rd St., Country Club Hills, IL

The Shops at Coopers Grove

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Local shoppers will soon have a new destination for name-brand fashion, family apparel, essentials, home décor and everyday savings as Forman Mills prepares to open its newest store at The Shops at Coopers Grove. The community will be able to celebrate the grand opening Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 9:00 AM.

The weekend opening celebration will kick off with music, food, giveaways and shopping deals for the whole family. To add even more excitement to opening day, the first 100 adults in line will receive a FREE gift card.

Shoppers can expect savings of up to 80% off regular department store prices across thousands of products, including:

Men's, women's and children's clothing & coats

Shoes, boots, cold weather accessories and fashion essentials

Gifts, toys and licensed character merchandise

Health and beauty products

Home goods, bedding, décor and more

Adidas, Dove, Von Dutch, True Religion, Reebok, Barbie, Fisher-Price, PUMA and more are all brands offered at Forman Mills. Additional brand names are intentionally not promoted ahead of time, allowing Forman Mills to continue offering those brands at extremely low prices.

"The community deserves a one-stop-shop where they can find brands and basics for the whole family without breaking the bank," said Sam Dushey, CEO of Forman Mills. "We are proud to become part of the Country Club Hills community, creating new employment opportunities while bringing families the incredible value and savings they deserve."

The Country Club Hills opening represents Forman Mills' continued expansion across the country. The company currently operates 53 stores nationwide, with locations designed to offer a broad assortment of value-focused merchandise under one roof.

Forman Mills stores typically range from 30,000 to more than 60,000 square feet, creating a large-scale, treasure-hunt-style shopping experience where customers can shop for apparel, footwear, accessories, home merchandise, team sportswear and everyday essentials. Forman Mills is bringing its "ridiculously low prices" and brand-name value to even more families throughout the area.

About Forman Mills

Forman Mills is a national off-price retailer offering designer and everyday fashion for the entire family. For more information, visit FormanMills.com.

Contact Information:

Desiree Atkins

marketing@formanmills.com

(856)486-1447

SOURCE: Forman Mills

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/new-jobs-and-big-deals-forman-mills-opens-ninth-illinois-location-1248350