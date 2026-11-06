American Small Pelagics Network: Recreational Fishing Groups in International Glass Houses Shouldn't Throw Stones

Groups leading criticism of foreign investment in the menhaden fishery hypocritically accept donations and sponsorships from international companies

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Numerous organizations leading the criticism against foreign investment in the American menhaden fishery have extensive ties to international companies themselves. The groups have accepted donations, sponsorships and other support from businesses based in Canada, Japan, France and elsewhere-even as they point to Canadian and South African investment in the menhaden fishery as a reason to restrict it.

The Forage Fish Campaign has made foreign ownership a central theme of its attack on the American menhaden fishery. Its executive director, Whit Fosburgh, invoked Canadian ownership while asking why the United States is letting Canada "rob our waters," and the campaign has pointed to the ownership of participants in both the Atlantic and Gulf menhaden fisheries.

In its October 23 article, "Industry Attacks Won't Change the Facts About Industrial Menhaden Fishing," the campaign asked why American fisheries resources should be managed to benefit "two foreign-owned industrial reduction companies." An article by charter captain Todd Redmond published by the campaign similarly described the menhaden companies as "foreign-controlled" and referred to "foreign-controlled boats" in the Gulf.

The campaign also made foreign ownership part of its polling message. A memorandum from the campaign's pollsters reported that voters were told that "Massive Canadian and South African corporations are exploiting U.S. waters at the expense of American fishermen."

Before launching the Forage Fish Campaign, Fosburgh led the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership. The campaign's launch announcement quoted International Game Fish Association president Jason Schratwieser in support, and the campaign has featured Chesapeake Bay Foundation forage campaign manager Will Poston. These organizations and other groups calling for restrictions have their own extensive ties to companies based outside the United States.

Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership

TRCP has highlighted foreign ownership in Virginia and described a Gulf menhaden operation as "South African-controlled." Yet its own 2020 Capital Conservation Awards listed Japanese companies Shimano and Yamaha, Costa-owned by the French-Italian EssilorLuxottica group-and Shell among its sponsors. Yamaha and Costa also sponsored TRCP's 2023 ICAST Conservation Summit.

Coastal Conservation Association

CCA has pointed to Canadian ownership in Virginia, while its Louisiana chapter highlighted Canadian and South African ownership in the Gulf and published a TRCP official's warning about "foreign-owned, industrial pogie fishing boats."

CCA California reported that Japanese tackle company Shimano donated $50,000 to its California and South Carolina chapters combined in 2018 and another $10,000 to CCA California in 2020. Shimano and CCA also founded a scholarship program later supported by BP. Yamaha presented CCA Florida's 2026 STAR tournament, which included a Costa Kick Plastic Trash Division, and Shell contributed to CCA Texas and its Building Conservation Trust's reef projects.

American Sportfishing Association

ASA referred to foreign-owned menhaden fishing in Virginia and published a Gulf menhaden statement in which TRCP's president referred to "a few foreign companies." ASA's own 2026 ICAST trade show named Yamaha, Seaguar, Daiwa and Costa as sponsors; Shimano was a gold sponsor of ICAST 2023. ASA's board includes executives associated with Japan's Kureha and Taiwan's Okuma.

ASA also published a letter opposing reductions to Louisiana's menhaden fishing buffer zones signed by Shimano North America Fishing, Kureha America, Okuma Fishing Tackle, Rapala, Scotty Manufacturing and CAPERLAN. Scotty is a Canadian fishing equipment company.

American Saltwater Guides Association

ASGA identified Canadian ownership in Virginia's menhaden fishery. It later partnered with Costa on a fundraising shirt, saying all revenue would support the association's work.

Costa's own history makes that partnership especially relevant. After the sunglasses company became part of the French-Italian EssilorLuxottica group, it moved to shut down most of its longtime operation in Daytona Beach, Florida. Its notice to the state identified 295 affected employees, and a Luxottica spokesperson said approximately 200 workers would lose their jobs. In 2021, former Costa executive Al Perkinson said he returned to New Smyrna Beach to start a new sunglasses company in part to create jobs for some of the approximately 300 people he said lost their jobs when Costa's operation closed. Meanwhile, the menhaden companies these groups criticize over foreign ownership continue to support American jobs in Virginia and Louisiana, including union fishing jobs in Reedville.

Chesapeake Bay Foundation

The campaign has featured CBF's Will Poston, and CBF identified Canadian ownership in Virginia's menhaden fishery while calling for a pause in Bay reduction fishing. CBF lists Canadian seafood company High Liner Foods and UK-based Haleon as sponsors of its 2026 Clean the Bay Day. The foundation also received a $100,000 grant from the Audi Environmental Foundation, established by the German automaker, and partnered with French shipping company CMA CGM, which committed to supporting the planting of 5.5 million juvenile oysters in the Bay.

International Game Fish Association

IGFA president Jason Schratwieser supported the Forage Fish Campaign at its launch. IGFA received product donations from Daiwa, Yamaha Rightwaters and Costa for its 2026 Cabo children's fishing camp. IGFA and Wild Oceans also listed Yamaha Rightwaters and Costa among sponsors of their jointly hosted 2024 International Billfish Symposium.

Wild Oceans

The organization identified Canadian ownership while supporting enforcement of the Chesapeake Bay menhaden cap, and joined IGFA in hosting the billfish symposium sponsored by Yamaha Rightwaters and Costa.

Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation

Both organizations joined a 2026 letter opposing reductions to Louisiana's menhaden buffers. Bonefish & Tarpon Trust listed Yamaha Rightwaters and Costa among prize contributors for a 2026 fundraising sweepstakes. The Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation named Shimano and Yamaha as sponsors of its 2015 annual banquet and appointed Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. executive Brad Franklin to its 2026 board.

Let's be clear. There is nothing inherently wrong with an American organization accepting support from a foreign company or an American angler using foreign-owned equipment. International companies employ Americans, sell products to Americans, and contribute to American communities. But organizations that welcome that support should not suggest that a Canadian or South African connection somehow discredits the menhaden fisheries.

The debate over the future of those fisheries should be based on the evidence and the merits of proposed policies-not on a selective campaign against foreign ownership mounted by organizations that hypocritically welcome international corporate support themselves.

Organizations living in international glass houses should think twice before throwing stones.

Sources and Supporting Evidence

Statements about foreign ownership

Forage Fish Campaign-Atlantic and Gulf: Its October 23 article responding to industry criticism highlighted the Canadian ownership of one menhaden company and the South African ownership of another and questioned whether American resources should benefit "two foreign-owned industrial reduction companies." Forage Fish Campaign: Industry Attacks Won't Change the Facts.

Its October 23 article responding to industry criticism highlighted the Canadian ownership of one menhaden company and the South African ownership of another and questioned whether American resources should benefit "two foreign-owned industrial reduction companies." Forage Fish Campaign: Industry Attacks Won't Change the Facts. Forage Fish Campaign-Fosburgh: Its executive director's article invoked Canadian ownership and asked why the United States is letting Canada "rob our waters." Whit Fosburgh: Trump Is Fighting Canada on Trade.

Its executive director's article invoked Canadian ownership and asked why the United States is letting Canada "rob our waters." Whit Fosburgh: Trump Is Fighting Canada on Trade. Forage Fish Campaign-Gulf: An article by charter captain Todd Redmond published by the campaign described the menhaden companies as "foreign-controlled" and referred to "foreign-controlled boats." Todd Redmond: Protecting Forage Fish Is a Conservation Home Run.

An article by charter captain Todd Redmond published by the campaign described the menhaden companies as "foreign-controlled" and referred to "foreign-controlled boats." Todd Redmond: Protecting Forage Fish Is a Conservation Home Run. Forage Fish Campaign-poll: A memorandum summarizing the campaign's poll reported that it tested a statement alleging that Canadian and South African corporations were exploiting U.S. waters at American fishermen's expense. Forage Fish Campaign: Poll Summary and Results.

A memorandum summarizing the campaign's poll reported that it tested a statement alleging that Canadian and South African corporations were exploiting U.S. waters at American fishermen's expense. Forage Fish Campaign: Poll Summary and Results. Forage Fish Campaign-organizational ties: Founder Whit Fosburgh previously led TRCP; the campaign's launch announcement quoted IGFA president Jason Schratwieser in support. Forage Fish Campaign: National Coalition Launch Announcement.

Founder Whit Fosburgh previously led TRCP; the campaign's launch announcement quoted IGFA president Jason Schratwieser in support. Forage Fish Campaign: National Coalition Launch Announcement. F orage Fish Campaign and CBF: The campaign published material featuring Chesapeake Bay Foundation forage campaign manager Will Poston. Forage Fish Campaign: New Study Links Starving Chesapeake Bay Osprey to Menhaden Woes.

The campaign published material featuring Chesapeake Bay Foundation forage campaign manager Will Poston. Forage Fish Campaign: New Study Links Starving Chesapeake Bay Osprey to Menhaden Woes. TRCP-Atlantic: Its president described the menhaden operation as "foreign-owned, industrial-scale." TRCP, April 2023.

Its president described the menhaden operation as "foreign-owned, industrial-scale." TRCP, April 2023. TRCP-Gulf: TRCP referred to two "foreign-controlled" menhaden companies and described a Gulf menhaden operation as "South African-controlled." TRCP, November 2025.

TRCP referred to two "foreign-controlled" menhaden companies and described a Gulf menhaden operation as "South African-controlled." TRCP, November 2025. CCA-Atlantic: CCA referred to "Canadian-owned" menhaden fishing in Virginia. CCA, December 2022.

CCA referred to "Canadian-owned" menhaden fishing in Virginia. CCA, December 2022. CCA Louisiana-Gulf: CCA Louisiana described Canadian and South African ownership in the Gulf menhaden fishery while urging support for legislation. CCA Louisiana release, 2026.

CCA Louisiana described Canadian and South African ownership in the Gulf menhaden fishery while urging support for legislation. CCA Louisiana release, 2026. CCA Louisiana and TRCP-Gulf: CCA Louisiana published TRCP official Chris Macaluso's reference to "foreign-owned, industrial pogie fishing boats." CCA Louisiana release, October 2023.

CCA Louisiana published TRCP official Chris Macaluso's reference to "foreign-owned, industrial pogie fishing boats." CCA Louisiana release, October 2023. ASA and TRCP-Gulf: ASA published a joint release naming two menhaden companies in which TRCP's president referred to "a few foreign companies." ASA release, June 2019.

ASA published a joint release naming two menhaden companies in which TRCP's president referred to "a few foreign companies." ASA release, June 2019. ASA-Atlantic: ASA referred to "foreign-owned" menhaden fishing in Virginia. ASA release, December 2019.

ASA referred to "foreign-owned" menhaden fishing in Virginia. ASA release, December 2019. ASGA-Atlantic: ASGA identified Canadian ownership in the Virginia menhaden fishery. ASGA commentary, December 2019.

ASGA identified Canadian ownership in the Virginia menhaden fishery. ASGA commentary, December 2019. Chesapeake Bay Foundation-Atlantic: CBF identified Canadian ownership in the Virginia menhaden fishery while advocating a pause in Bay reduction fishing. CBF release, September 2025.

CBF identified Canadian ownership in the Virginia menhaden fishery while advocating a pause in Bay reduction fishing. CBF release, September 2025. CCA, ASA, and TRCP-Atlantic: A CCA release titled "Commission Holds Foreign Company Accountable" described the three organizations' opposition to Virginia menhaden fishing practices. CCA release, 2019.

Donations, sponsorships, and partnerships

CBF | High Liner Foods - Canada - An Oyster Sponsor of 2026 Clean the Bay Day; amount undisclosed. CBF: 2026 Clean the Bay Day Sponsors

CBF | Audi Environmental Foundation - Germany - $100,000 grant announced April 2023; Audi also provided employee volunteer opportunities. A separate $100,000 grant went to Save The Bay. Audi announcement republished by Audi Club North America; Audi Environmental Foundation project page.

CBF | CMA CGM - France - 2021 partnership supporting planting of 5.5 million juvenile oysters and employee volunteer work; amount undisclosed. CMA CGM: Partnership to Restore 5.5 Million Oysters

CBF | Haleon - United Kingdom - An Oyster Sponsor of 2026 Clean the Bay Day; amount undisclosed. CBF: 2026 Clean the Bay Day Sponsors

CCA California and CCA South Carolina | Shimano - Japan - $50,000 donated to the two chapters combined in 2018; individual chapter allocations undisclosed. CCA California: Shimano Financial Support

CCA California | Shimano - Japan - $10,000 donation announced in 2020; CCA described Shimano as a founding sponsor and said Shimano staff served on its board. CCA California: Shimano Financial Support

CCA national scholarship program | Shimano and BP - Shimano and CCA founded the program in 2018; BP later became a supporting partner; amounts undisclosed. CCA: Scholarship Recipient Completes Ph.D.

CCA Florida | Yamaha - Japan - Presenter of the 2026 STAR tournament; amount undisclosed. CCA Florida: 2026 STAR Tournament

CCA Florida | Costa - French parent - The 2026 STAR event included the Costa Kick Plastic Trash Division; amount undisclosed. CCA Florida: 2026 STAR Tournament

CCA Texas and Building Conservation Trust | Shell - Shell contributed funds to Big Man's and Kate's reef projects; amount undisclosed. The project account describes work during 2018-2020; Shell's historic structure was Anglo-Dutch and its parent is now UK-headquartered. CCA: Building Conservation Trust Projects

TRCP | Shimano, Yamaha, Costa and Shell - Named sponsors of the 2020 Capital Conservation Awards; individual amounts undisclosed. TRCP: 2020 Conservation Awards Sponsors

TRCP | Yamaha and Costa - Named sponsors of the 2023 ICAST Conservation Summit; amounts undisclosed. TRCP: 2023 ICAST Conservation Summit

ASGA | Costa - French parent - Joint 2020 shirt fundraiser; ASGA said 100% of revenue would support its work. Actual receipts undisclosed. ASGA: Costa and ASGA Team Up

ASA | Yamaha, Seaguar, Daiwa and Costa - ICAST 2026 sponsors: Yamaha Platinum, Seaguar Gold, Daiwa and Costa Silver; individual amounts undisclosed. ASA: ICAST 2026 Sponsors

ASA | Shimano - Japan - Gold sponsor of ICAST 2023; amount undisclosed. ASA: ICAST 2023 Sponsors

Bonefish & Tarpon Trust | Yamaha Rightwaters and Costa - Donated prizes for its 2026 fundraising sweepstakes; individual values undisclosed. Bonefish & Tarpon Trust: 2026 Sweepstakes

IGFA | Daiwa, Yamaha Rightwaters and Costa - Product donations for its 2026 Cabo children's fishing camp; values undisclosed. IGFA: 2026 Cabo Kids Fishing Camp

IGFA and Wild Oceans | Yamaha Rightwaters and Costa - Sponsors of the jointly hosted 2024 International Billfish Symposium; amounts undisclosed. Wild Oceans: 2024 International Billfish Symposium, page 1

Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation | Shimano and Yamaha - Named co-host sponsors of its 2015 annual banquet; amounts undisclosed. Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation: 2015 Annual Banquet Sponsors

The Audi and Shimano announcements identify $160,000 in three disclosed grant and donation amounts: Audi's $100,000 CBF grant, Shimano's combined $50,000 donation to two CCA chapters, and Shimano's announced $10,000 donation to CCA California. Most other amounts above were not disclosed.

Leadership and participation in menhaden advocacy

ASA board: ASA lists Gerry Benedicto of Kureha America's Seaguar division and Michelle Gandola of Okuma Fishing Tackle on its board of directors. Kureha America identifies itself as wholly owned by Kureha Corporation; Okuma identifies its head office in Taiwan.

ASA lists Gerry Benedicto of Kureha America's Seaguar division and Michelle Gandola of Okuma Fishing Tackle on its board of directors. Kureha America identifies itself as wholly owned by Kureha Corporation; Okuma identifies its head office in Taiwan. Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation board: CSF named Brad Franklin of Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. to its 2026 board. CSF board announcement.

CSF named Brad Franklin of Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. to its 2026 board. CSF board announcement. Foreign-company participation in Gulf menhaden advocacy: The industry letter published by ASA opposing reductions to Louisiana's menhaden fishing buffer zones lists Shimano North America Fishing, Kureha America, Okuma Fishing Tackle, Rapala, Scotty Manufacturing, and CAPERLAN among its signatories.

The industry letter published by ASA opposing reductions to Louisiana's menhaden fishing buffer zones lists Shimano North America Fishing, Kureha America, Okuma Fishing Tackle, Rapala, Scotty Manufacturing, and CAPERLAN among its signatories. Additional organizations advocating menhaden restrictions: ASA, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, IGFA, Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation, and TRCP signed a January 2026 coalition letter opposing reductions to Louisiana's existing menhaden buffers. Wild Oceans also supported action concerning the Chesapeake Bay cap and identified Canadian ownership in the Virginia menhaden fishery.

Additional sources for the article

• Forage Fish Campaign: Whit Fosburgh's Background

• WARNScan: Costa Del Mar Layoff Notice Summary

• Vision Monday: Costa Del Mar Florida Operations and Workforce

• Xpert Fly Fisher: Bajío Sunglasses and Al Perkinson

• UFCW Local 400: Reedville Fishing Workers' Union Agreement

• Scotty Manufacturing: Company Profile

• SGB Media: Interview With Bajío CEO Al Perkinson

About the American Small Pelagics Network

The American Small Pelagics Network represents fishermen, processors, suppliers, and coastal communities connected to fisheries such as menhaden, mackerel, herring, squid, and butterfish. ASPN supports sustainable fisheries management that supports critical fish species, while maintaining economic opportunities for fishermen and fishing communities.

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SOURCE: American Small Pelagics Network

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