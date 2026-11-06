Ideon Media: Complex Canada Celebrates Official Relaunch with The Academy Sessions in Toronto

Casper TNG headlined an exclusive night of live music featuring Kuzi Cee, Andye, Katie Tupper and Savannah Ré, bringing together the artists, creators and communities shaping Canadian culture

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Complex Canada celebrated its official relaunch on November 4 with The Academy Sessions, an exclusive live music event that brought together artists, creators and leaders from Canada's music, media and creative communities.

Held at Universal Music Canada's The Academy at 80A in Toronto, the event featured live performances from Kuzi Cee, Andye, Katie Tupper, Savannah Ré and Casper TNG. Kuzi Cee kicked off the evening, with Casper TNG closing the night as the special headliner.

Presented by Motion Entertainment, with adidas and Campari as brand partners and Universal Music Canada as host venue, The Academy Sessions marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Complex Canada, bringing the brand's unique perspective on music, style and culture to life through an experience rooted in the Canadian creative community.

"We wanted The Academy Sessions to reflect what Complex is all about: being part of the culture, not just covering it," said Natalie Milne, SVP, Operations at Ideon Media. "Canada has an incredible community of artists and creators shaping what's next, and we want Complex Canada to be a platform that amplifies those voices. This event was an opportunity to bring that community together, and it's just the beginning of what we're building."

Throughout the evening, Complex Canada's editorial team captured exclusive artist interviews, performances and behind-the-scenes content for upcoming editorial and social features, extending the event's reach across its digital platforms.

The celebration builds on Complex Canada's return to dedicated Canadian editorial and social channels earlier this year. With a focus on original storytelling, emerging talent, cultural partnerships and live experiences, Complex Canada is building a stronger presence in the communities driving music, streetwear, sneakers, sports and entertainment.

As part of its continued expansion, Complex Canada is also committed to developing and showcasing Canadian creative talent beyond the stage, creating opportunities for emerging writers, editors and on-camera personalities to contribute to the conversations shaping culture. By investing in Canadian voices both in front of and behind the camera, Complex Canada aims to foster the next generation of storytellers and cultural tastemakers.

Through original programming, artist collaborations and experiences like The Academy Sessions, Complex Canada aims to create a platform that doesn't just report on Canadian culture, but actively participates in it.

About Complex Canada

Complex Canada is the Canadian extension of Complex, the global youth culture media brand covering music, style, sneakers, sports and entertainment. Operated in Canada by Ideon Media, Complex Canada delivers dedicated Canadian editorial, original video, social content, branded entertainment and live experiences that connect audiences with the people and movements shaping culture.

About Ideon Media

Ideon Media is a Canadian media company specializing in premium digital media representation, branded content and integrated marketing solutions. As Complex's Canadian media partner, Ideon Media oversees Complex Canada's local operations, content development, brand partnerships and live experiences.

Media Contact

Natalie Milne

SVP, Operations

Ideon Media

natalie.milne@ideonmedia.com

Event photography available upon request.

SOURCE: Ideon Media

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/complex-canada-celebrates-official-relaunch-with-the-academy-ses-1248136