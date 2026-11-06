Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - Vimy Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Vimy Pharma" or the "Company") and Harmony Acquisitions Corp. (TSXV: MONY.P) ("Harmony") are pleased to jointly announce that they have received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for Harmony's previously announced "Qualifying Transaction" (as such term is defined in TSXV Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies). The proposed business combination transaction (the "Transaction") will be completed pursuant to the terms and conditions of the previously announced definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement").

Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, Harmony will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Vimy Pharma (the "Vimy Pharma Shares") by way of a "three-cornered amalgamation" among Harmony, the Company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Harmony incorporated for the purposes of completing the Transaction. Upon completion of the Transaction, Harmony (as it will exist following completion of the Transaction, the "Resulting Issuer") is expected to be listed on the TSXV under the name "Vimy Pharmaceuticals Corp." and under the ticker symbol "VIMY".

For further information, please see Harmony's filing statement (the "Filing Statement"), which was filed on November 6, 2026 and is available for review under Harmony's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur on or about November 12, 2026. The completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to receipt of all required regulatory, including final TSXV acceptance, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Overview of Vimy Pharma

Vimy Pharma is a Canadian pharmaceutical company focused on improving access to affordable medicines while supporting domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and long-term Canadian supply resilience. Vimy Pharma is advancing a portfolio of essential medicines as generic pharmaceutical products intended to support patients, healthcare systems, and Canada's life sciences sector.

A strategic priority for the Company is expanding access to therapies through the development of generic alternatives to popular medicines. By combining domestic production with cost-efficient manufacturing and regulatory expertise, Vimy Pharma seeks to provide affordable treatment options while contributing to Canada's pharmaceutical sovereignty.

Earlier this year, Vimy Pharma completed one of its development programs and filed an Abbreviated New Drug Submission (ANDS) with Health Canada, which has been found acceptable for review, for a generic version of Ozempic (semaglutide injection), a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist indicated for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Vimy Pharma has also filed an ANDS with Health Canada for a generic version of Wegovy (semaglutide injection), a GLP-1 receptor agonist indicated for weight management. Ozempic has been the highest-earning prescription medicine in Canada for the past four years with combined sales of semaglutide injection medicines in Canada totalling $3.5 billion in 2025, growing at 31 percent over the previous year1. Vimy Pharma undertook its development work in Canada and will carry out its commercial production domestically, with Canadian partners. Additionally, Vimy Pharma has established partnerships to support the many large and growing international markets for injectable semaglutide.

Vimy Pharma is led by an experienced management team, including former executives from Novo Nordisk, with broader organizational expertise spanning pharmaceutical development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs, commercialization, and capital markets. Vimy Pharma is committed to long-term value creation through disciplined execution, innovation, and the development of a sustainable domestic pharmaceutical ecosystem that serves patients, healthcare providers, and government partners and supports Canadian pharmaceutical supply resilience and access to medicines. For more information, visit www.VimyPharma.com.

Harmony Acquisitions Corp.

Harmony was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on May 7, 2021 and is a Capital Pool Company listed on the TSXV.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning: the completion of the Transaction and the structure and terms thereof; the anticipated timing of closing of the Transaction; the satisfaction of the conditions to closing of the Transaction, including receipt of final TSXV acceptance; the completion of the share split of the Vimy Pharma Shares; the completion of the consolidation of Harmony's common shares; the exchange of Vimy Pharma Shares for shares of the Resulting Issuer; the listing of the shares of the Resulting Issuer on the TSXV; the review and potential approval by Health Canada of the Company's Abbreviated New Drug Submissions; the Company's plans to carry out commercial production domestically with Canadian partners; the Company's international partnerships and the markets for injectable semaglutide; and the Company's business plans, strategy and objectives. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events, or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Vimy Pharma and Harmony have made certain assumptions, including that the Transaction will be completed on the terms described herein and within the anticipated timeframe, that final TSXV acceptance and all other applicable regulatory approvals for the Transaction and for the listing of the Resulting Issuer's shares will be received, and that the other conditions to closing of the Transaction will be satisfied on a timely basis. Although Vimy Pharma and Harmony believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, they can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: the risk that the Transaction will not be completed on the terms described herein, within the anticipated timeframe or at all; the risk that final TSXV acceptance or other required regulatory approvals will not be obtained in a timely manner or at all; the risk that the other conditions to closing of the Transaction will not be satisfied; the risk that the Company's products, including its generic semaglutide injection products, will not receive approval from Health Canada or other regulatory authorities, or that such approvals will be delayed or subject to conditions that adversely affect the Company's business; the risk that the Company or its partners will be unable to carry out commercial production or to access international markets as anticipated; the risk that the Company will be unable to successfully develop and commercialize its portfolio of generic pharmaceutical products; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive, and additional information regarding risk factors that may affect the Transaction can be found in the Filing Statement, which has been filed on Harmony's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding management's expectations and plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes, and speaks only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, neither Vimy Pharma nor Harmony assumes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

All information provided in this news release relating to Vimy Pharma has been provided by management of Vimy Pharma and has not been independently verified by management of Harmony.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

1 Chris Hannay, "Canada will be a launching pad in the global race for generic Ozempic," The Globe and Mail (30 January 2026; updated 31 January 2026), online: The Globe and Mail.



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