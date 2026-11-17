Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - David Suchon, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Farris Smith, Co-Founder and President and Chris Burkett, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Vimy Pharmaceuticals Corp. ("Vimy Pharma", or the "Company") (TSXV: VIMY), along with members of the Company's executive team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





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Vimy Pharma is a Canadian pharmaceutical company committed to improving access to affordable medicine through expanding domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and long-term Canadian supply resilience. Vimy Pharma is advancing a portfolio of essential medicines as generic pharmaceutical products intended to support patients, the healthcare system, and Canada's broader life sciences sector.

Vimy Pharma is led by an experienced management team with expertise spanning pharmaceutical development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs, commercialization, and capital markets, with a shared commitment to building a stronger Canadian pharmaceutical industry.

Vimy Pharma is committed to long-term value creation through disciplined execution and the development of a sustainable domestic pharmaceutical ecosystem that serves patients here at home and abroad, supports healthcare providers and government partners, and enhances Canadian pharmaceutical sovereignty.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324485