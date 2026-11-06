Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - Carbonhound is excited to announce its participation in Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX). As part of this national initiative, Carbonhound will host Wrapping 2026: A Climate Community Social! which aims to build cross-sector collaboration, bring together people who work on sustainability in food and beverage, retail, manufacturing, finance and other sectors. This relaxed end-of-year gathering is for sustainability professionals, partners and anyone working to cut emissions in their organization.It's a chance to meet peers across industries, share what worked (and what didn't) this year, and leave with new connections for 2027. Expect drinks and pizza, plenty of time to mingle, a short look at where the climate space is heading, and some lighthearted fun, including a "climate villains" dartboard.

Wrapping 2026: A Climate Community Social! is taking place during CCWX 2026 which runs from November 23 to November 29th.

Event details:

Date: November 25, 2026

November 25, 2026 Time: 5.30pm EST

5.30pm EST Format/Location: In-Person / Carbonhound Office at 145 St Luke Ln, Toronto, Ontario

To learn more about Wrapping 2026: A Climate Community Social!, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit www.ccwx.ca.

About Carbonhound

Carbonhound automates operational data collection and analysis by integrating with thousands of primary data sources, unlocking revenue opportunities and operational savings for our clients in a landscape of changing regulatory and customer expectations. Our platform makes it easy and affordable for mid-sized businesses to meet rising customer and regulatory demands, fund the right sustainability projects, and compete in greening supply chains.





About CCWX

Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is an initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organized by Toronto Stock Exchange in partnership with Canada Climate Law Initiative (CCLI), CPA Canada, First Nations Financial Management Board, GLOBE, and Responsible Investment Association (RIA), CCWX offers a platform for accessible, action-oriented events that accelerate progress and champion change.

CCWX 2026 will take place from November 23 to November 29, 2026, featuring a variety of events hosted by organizations nationwide. To learn more about CCWX 2026 and how to participate, visit www.ccwx.ca.