APP Group Works with Consortium to Take Early Steps Toward Landscape-Scale Conservation in Sumatra Through PROTECT30

The multi-year initiative with Proforest, WWF-Indonesia and KKI WARSI will showcase the power of public-private sector collaboration to generate a forest-positive future

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APP Group and a consortium of Proforest, WWF-Indonesia and KKI WARSI have reached an early milestone in PROTECT30, an initiative dedicated to conserving forests, protecting biodiversity, and strengthening community resilience in Sumatra's critical Bukit Tigapuluh landscape. As one of the program's first on-the-ground steps, the consortium has planted a 17-hectare (42-acre) forage area with local fruit trees to support Sumatran elephants. Launched in February 2026, PROTECT30 covers a program area of roughly 400,000 hectares (about 988,000 acres), including forests and community villages.

What happens in landscapes like Bukit Tigapuluh matters well beyond Indonesia. For North American companies committed to responsible supply chains, sustainability increasingly reaches beyond sourcing to the people, forests, and landscapes connected to them. That kind of lasting change is rarely achieved by one organization alone.

"Lasting success depends on businesses, conservation organizations, government agencies, and local communities staying committed to the work together," said Elim Sritaba, Chief Sustainability Officer of APP Group. "By putting strong foundations in place now - shared governance, agreed methods, and trust on the ground, we'll transform a conservation and restoration program into holistic, long-term sustainability across an entire landscape."

Why Bukit Tigapuluh?

Spanning parts of Jambi and Riau provinces, Bukit Tigapuluh is one of the island's last significant natural forest landscapes and home to globally important biodiversity, including roughly 10% of the Sumatran elephant population, a substantial share of wild Sumatran tigers, and orangutans at reintroduction sites. The newly established forage area, planted with species such as jackfruit and cempedak, is designed to increase food availability and support habitat connectivity for the critically endangered elephant population.

Beyond its distinction as a home for biodiversity, Bukit Tigapuluh supports communities whose cultural identity and livelihoods are closely tied to the forest.

"PROTECT30 was established as a long-term collaborative platform that integrates habitat conservation, landscape connectivity, and community livelihoods. By fostering partnerships among governments, civil society organizations, and the private sector, we aim to ensure that interventions are both ecologically and socially relevant, while contributing to the sustainable management of landscapes. We are delighted to have the consortium to implement the program and to have the support from private sector, government and other stakeholders," said Taufiq Alimi, Executive Director, Proforest Southeast Asia.

How PROTECT30 is Laying the Groundwork for Holistic Landscape Management

Together with BKSDA (Natural Resources Conservation Agency), the Jambi Provincial Forestry Service (DISHUT), the Bukit Tigapuluh National Park Office (BTNBT), and other relevant agencies, the PROTECT30 consortium continues to establish governance structures and shared methodologies to support the long-term health of the landscape and the wellbeing of the communities that depend on it.

PROTECT30 will also contribute to remediation activities aligned with the requirements of the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Remedy Framework, reflecting APP's broader commitment to responsible forestry practices and long-term environmental and social outcomes.

Restoration and Resilience through APP's Regenesis

Launched in September 2025, Regenesis is APP's platform for building a more sustainable future for the pulp and paper industry, one that acts as a catalyst for the restoration and resilience of forests and the communities connected to them. Backed by $30 million annually, the platform focuses first on conserving and restoring one million hectares of critical ecosystems.

To learn more about Regenesis, visit https://app.co.id/regenesis.

ABOUT APP GROUP

APP is a leading Indonesia-based pulp, paper, and forestry company supplying tissue, packaging, and paper products to more than 150 countries. Operating in Indonesia and China, APP integrates responsible sourcing and sustainability into its business strategy through its Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030. The company also introduced Regenesis, its platform to advance long-term environmental and social commitments.

ABOUT PROTECT30

PROTECT30 is a conservation initiative dedicated to protecting biodiversity of Bukit Tigapuluh landscape and supporting community-led conservation in Indonesia. Through partnerships with diverse stakeholders, PROTECT30 works to ensure the integrity of critical ecosystems for future generations. PROTECT30 is a joint initiative between APP and the consortium of Proforest, WWF Indonesia and KKI Warsi.

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