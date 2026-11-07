SpeedyIndex re-checked every backlink it had bought on Fiverr and Kwork: 562 of 15,389 links are indexed by Google, and only 1.8% are live, open and indexed. The company has published the full data, including a table of page types that popular sites close to indexing.

Helsinki, Finland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - SpeedyIndex, a link indexing and index checking service, published a case study of 15,389 backlinks it bought from sellers on the Fiverr and Kwork freelance marketplaces and re-checked one year later. Only 562 of these links, or 3.7%, are in Google's index (SpeedyIndex internal data, October 2026). Just 1.8% of the links are live, open to indexing and indexed at the same time.

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The links came from SpeedyIndex's own paid orders: profiles, Web 2.0 pages, forum and comment links, articles and PBN links in Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 packages from different sellers. Each package arrived with a placement report from the seller, and every URL from those reports was included in the audit.

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SpeedyIndex audit: what happened to 15,389 bought links

SpeedyIndex crawled all 15,389 URLs on August 21, 2026 with a Googlebot Smartphone user agent and checked each of them for Google indexing on October 29, 2026 with its Google Index Checker. The audit used no sampling. Fiverr accounted for 12,350 URLs, Kwork for 2,886 and other marketplaces for 153 (internal data, October 2026).

Each URL received one primary outcome, and the six outcomes add up to 100%:

Dead - 33.7%. The domain no longer resolves, the page returns 404 or 410, the domain is parked or the URL redirects to the homepage.

The domain no longer resolves, the page returns 404 or 410, the domain is parked or the URL redirects to the homepage. Live and open - 21%. The page returns HTTP 200 with no indexing block. Only 8.6% of these technically clean pages are in Google's index.

The page returns HTTP 200 with no indexing block. Only 8.6% of these technically clean pages are in Google's index. Error response - 13.4%. The server returns 403 or 5xx, the SSL certificate fails or the request times out.

The server returns 403 or 5xx, the SSL certificate fails or the request times out. Redirected elsewhere - 11.9%. The URL redirects to a different page, so it is no longer the page that was paid for.

The URL redirects to a different page, so it is no longer the page that was paid for. Behind a Cloudflare challenge - 11.9%. These URLs were counted as unverified rather than dead.

These URLs were counted as unverified rather than dead. Blocked from indexing - 8.1%. The page carries noindex in meta robots or the X-Robots-Tag header, is disallowed in robots.txt or points its canonical tag elsewhere. Counting every blocking signal, including pages with another primary outcome, 14.8% of the links are blocked.

At the domain level, 4,738 of 5,088 linking domains (93.1%) have no indexed link at all. Another 95 dead pages still remain in Google's index from an old copy and are likely to drop out.

"We bought these links ourselves, from different sellers and at different tier levels, so we could check the whole chain rather than a sample someone else selected," said Linda Bjorkvin, Project Manager at SpeedyIndex. "A year later, Google sees 562 of the 15,389 links. Fewer than two out of every hundred links we paid for are live, open and indexed."

SpeedyIndex data: the site is open, the purchased page is closed

The audit found that a well-known domain with a high Domain Rating does not mean the specific page with the link can be indexed. On many popular platforms the homepage is open to search engines, while user profiles, posts or shared files are closed with noindex or robots.txt rules. Sellers continue to offer links on such pages.

SpeedyIndex compiled the closed page types into a public table with the site, its Domain Rating, the page type and the URL pattern, without the company's own link addresses. The table lists 451 closed page types on 437 sites; on 266 of these sites the homepage itself is open to indexing (internal data, October 2026). Pages that the company could not verify automatically, for example because of anti-bot protection, were re-checked manually in a browser.

"A seller can show a page that loads fine and a domain with a Domain Rating above 90, and the buyer sees no problem," Bjorkvin noted. "The problem is in the page's own directives. A noindex tag on a profile page makes the link invisible to Google regardless of how strong the domain is."

SpeedyIndex comparison: marketplace and link age

Links bought on Kwork were more often live and open than links bought on Fiverr, 27.5% against 19.4%, while about a third of the links from both marketplaces were dead. The indexing rate was similar: 3.6% of the Fiverr links and 3.4% of the Kwork links are in Google's index (internal data, October 2026). The figures describe the links delivered by individual sellers, not services provided by the marketplaces themselves.

Link age changed the cause of the losses more than their scale. Among links older than 12 months, 18.5% no longer resolved at the DNS level, against 2.3% of links aged 6 to 12 months. In younger packages the main cause was deleted pages that returned 404 errors.

Limits of the study

The study covers links bought by SpeedyIndex itself and reflects their state on two dates: the crawl on August 21, 2026 and the index check on October 29, 2026. Pages behind a Cloudflare JavaScript challenge were not bypassed and were counted as unverified rather than dead. Index status can change after the check date, and the results describe one set of orders rather than every seller on either marketplace.

Availability

The full case study is free to read and includes charts, the method, a checklist for link buyers and the table of closed page types. The same data is published in English, Russian, Ukrainian, Spanish, French and Turkish. The tools used in the audit, including Google Index Checker, are available in the SpeedyIndex dashboard, and new accounts receive 100 free tokens.

SpeedyIndex does not guarantee that a submitted link will be indexed by Google. The service guarantees the process: submission of the link, a report on day 7 for Google and day 15 for Yandex and an automatic refund of tokens under Pay per Indexed for links that are not indexed by that day.

Quick facts

What was published: a SpeedyIndex case study of 15,389 backlinks bought on Fiverr and Kwork and re-checked one year later.

a SpeedyIndex case study of 15,389 backlinks bought on Fiverr and Kwork and re-checked one year later. Indexed in Google: 562 links (3.7%); live, open and indexed: 1.8% (internal data, October 2026).

562 links (3.7%); live, open and indexed: 1.8% (internal data, October 2026). Primary outcomes: dead 33.7%, live and open 21%, error response 13.4%, redirected 11.9%, Cloudflare challenge 11.9%, blocked 8.1% (14.8% with any blocking signal).

dead 33.7%, live and open 21%, error response 13.4%, redirected 11.9%, Cloudflare challenge 11.9%, blocked 8.1% (14.8% with any blocking signal). Linking domains without a single indexed link: 4,738 of 5,088 (93.1%).

4,738 of 5,088 (93.1%). Closed page types on popular sites: 451 types on 437 sites, listed in a public table.

451 types on 437 sites, listed in a public table. Where to read it: the full case study is published in English, Russian, Ukrainian, Spanish, French and Turkish.

the full case study is published in English, Russian, Ukrainian, Spanish, French and Turkish. Pricing models: Pay per Indexed (100 tokens per link, automatic refund if the link is not indexed by day 7 for Google) and Pay per Submission (30 tokens per link, no refund, for accounts with total top-ups from $250); new accounts receive 100 free tokens.

About SpeedyIndex

SpeedyIndex is a link indexing and index checking service for Google and Yandex. It works with any third-party URLs, including backlinks, PBN links, guest posts and Tier-2 and Tier-3 links, without verifying site ownership in Google Search Console or Yandex Webmaster. Clients choose between Pay per Indexed, with an automatic refund of tokens for links that are not indexed by day 7 (Google) or day 15 (Yandex), and Pay per Submission. Before submission, a pre-check filters out URLs that return 404, 410 or 451 errors, are blocked by robots.txt or noindex, are media files or are already indexed. The service is available through a web dashboard, a Telegram bot, a Chrome extension and an API, and also offers free tools for checking redirects, noindex tags, 404 and 5xx errors and extracting URLs from sitemaps.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322900