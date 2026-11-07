Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism: From the Qiantang River to the Thames: "Picturesque Zhejiang" Reaching the UK

From the Qiantang River to the Thames: "Picturesque Zhejiang" Reaching the UK

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism hosted the "Picturesque Zhejiang" (UK) Cultural and Tourism Promotion Series in London from November 3 to 5.

The "Picturesque Zhejiang" (UK) Culture and Tourism Promotion & Exchange Event took place on November 4. Among those attending were Li Liyan, Minister Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in the UK; Zhang Li, Director of the China National Tourist Office London; and Zhu Haimin, Level I Bureau Rank Official of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism and Director of the Cultural Heritage Administration of Zhejiang Province. They were joined by Baroness Uddin, a member of the UK House of Lords; Westminster City Councillor Tim Mitchell; and Dr. Frances Wood, a renowned British sinologist.

Under the theme "Great Minds Think Alike," the event paired live performances from Zhejiang with the launch of travel itineraries designed for the UK market. It also featured "Zhejiang Travel," the provincial smart cultural tourism service platform, and presented two British guests with certificates naming them Envoy of "Picturesque Zhejiang". In the cultural experience area, guests could take part in tea art performances, make floating lacquer fans and try their hand at woodblock printing. They could also test language translators and smart glasses brought to the event by the Wensan Digital Live Block.

At the World Travel Market London (WTM London), Zhejiang's booth received around 16,000 visits, and the Zhejiang team handed out more than 3,000 promotional brochures on culture and tourism. At a dedicated session for the travel trade, Zhejiang representatives introduced three themed itineraries: Jiangnan Study Tours, Discover Zhejiang Tour, and the Poetic Road of Eastern Zhejiang Tour. The session generated more than 30 cooperation projects on customized routes and mutual visitor exchanges, further broadening channels into Europe's inbound tourism market.

More than 10 mainstream overseas outlets covered the event so far. In the future, Zhejiang will make the most of major international exhibitions, step up invitations to travel agencies, media and travel bloggers, and continue to raise the international recognition and influence of "Picturesque Zhejiang".

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