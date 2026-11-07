S&P Dow Jones Indices: James Hardie Industries Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Industries plc. (NYSE: JHX) will replace Roku Inc. (NASD: ROKU) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, November 11. S&P 500 constituent Fox Corp. (NASD: FOXA, FOX) acquired Roku in a deal that closed today, November 6.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Nov 11, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition James Hardie Industries JHX Materials Nov 11, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Roku ROKU Communication Services

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