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WKN: 806951 | ISIN: AU000000JHX1 | Ticker-Symbol: JHA
Stuttgart
06.11.26 | 21:56
24,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC CUFS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC CUFS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,00025,60010:43
25,00025,40006.11.
PR Newswire
07.11.2026 00:09 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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S&P Dow Jones Indices: James Hardie Industries Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Industries plc. (NYSE: JHX) will replace Roku Inc. (NASD: ROKU) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, November 11. S&P 500 constituent Fox Corp. (NASD: FOXA, FOX) acquired Roku in a deal that closed today, November 6.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Nov 11, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

James Hardie Industries

JHX

Materials

Nov 11, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Roku

ROKU

Communication Services

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.