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WKN: 853707 | ISIN: US2600031080 | Ticker-Symbol: DOV
Xetra
06.11.26 | 17:35
183,60 Euro
-0,49 % -0,90
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DOVER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOVER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
182,25183,0010:54
0,0000,00006.11.
PR Newswire
06.11.2026 22:09 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 (fifty-two and one-half cents) per share, payable on December 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2026.

About Dover:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contact:
Jack Dickens
Vice President - Investor Relations
(630) 743-2566
jdickens@dovercorp.com

Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz
Vice President - Communications
(630) 743-5039
asakowicz@dovercorp.com

SOURCE Dover

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.