Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2026 were $24.3 million compared with $25.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2025. For the third quarter of 2026, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.69 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.49 in the third quarter of 2025.

For the first nine months of 2026, net operating revenues were $62.9 million compared with $62.1 million for the first nine months of 2025. The Company recorded a net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $2.3 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.7 million in the first nine months of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.60 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.17 in the first nine months of 2025.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025















Net operating revenues:













Waste management services $ 11,098

$ 12,918

$ 32,720

$ 32,338















Food, beverage and merchandise sales 4,800

4,553

10,926

10,337 Other golf and related operations 8,398

8,275

19,206

19,392 Total golf and related operations 13,198

12,828

30,132

29,729















Total net operating revenues 24,296

25,746

62,852

62,067















Costs and expenses:













Waste management services operating costs 8,446

10,259

24,997

25,330 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 1,917

1,958

4,679

4,688 Golf and related operations operating costs 7,129

7,425

18,605

19,401 Depreciation and amortization expense 921

932

2,776

2,867 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,718

2,826

8,007

7,835 Operating income 3,165

2,346

3,788

1,946















Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net (509)

(512)

(1,517)

(1,532) Loss on disposal -

-

(15)

- Income before income taxes 2,656

1,834

2,256

414















Provision for income taxes 41

45

113

100 Net income 2,615

1,789

2,143

314















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary (70)

(113)

(191)

(363) Net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ 2,685

$ 1,902

$ 2,334

$ 677















Income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:













Basic net income per share $ 0.69

$ 0.49

$ 0.60

$ 0.17















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,899

3,899

3,899

3,899

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















September 30,

December 31,

2026

2025 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,306

$ 4,114 Accounts receivable, net 10,220

9,819 Unbilled membership dues receivable 776

541 Inventories 1,710

1,555 Prepaid expenses 651

919 Other current assets 15

15 Total current assets 19,678

16,963







Property and equipment, net 52,666

53,982 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 6,999

6,267 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,090

1,379 Restricted cash 7,804

8,730 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 32

32 Other assets, net 28

28 Total assets $ 88,297

$ 87,381







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 645

$ 614 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 364

384 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 373

362 Accounts payable 6,495

7,984 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,710

1,244 Accrued taxes 533

660 Deferred membership dues revenue 4,608

3,529 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 1,950

2,054 Total current liabilities 16,678

16,831







Long term debt, net of current portion 27,545

28,032 Line of credit 3,200

3,200 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 961

1,248 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 717

1,017 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 40,689

38,355 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (1,593)

(1,402) Total shareholders' equity 39,096

36,953 Total liabilities and equity $ 88,297

$ 87,381









SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation