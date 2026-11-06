Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2026.
Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2026 were $24.3 million compared with $25.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2025. For the third quarter of 2026, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.69 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.49 in the third quarter of 2025.
For the first nine months of 2026, net operating revenues were $62.9 million compared with $62.1 million for the first nine months of 2025. The Company recorded a net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $2.3 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.7 million in the first nine months of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.60 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.17 in the first nine months of 2025.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net operating revenues:
Waste management services
$ 11,098
$ 12,918
$ 32,720
$ 32,338
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
4,800
4,553
10,926
10,337
Other golf and related operations
8,398
8,275
19,206
19,392
Total golf and related operations
13,198
12,828
30,132
29,729
Total net operating revenues
24,296
25,746
62,852
62,067
Costs and expenses:
Waste management services operating costs
8,446
10,259
24,997
25,330
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
1,917
1,958
4,679
4,688
Golf and related operations operating costs
7,129
7,425
18,605
19,401
Depreciation and amortization expense
921
932
2,776
2,867
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,718
2,826
8,007
7,835
Operating income
3,165
2,346
3,788
1,946
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(509)
(512)
(1,517)
(1,532)
Loss on disposal
-
-
(15)
-
Income before income taxes
2,656
1,834
2,256
414
Provision for income taxes
41
45
113
100
Net income
2,615
1,789
2,143
314
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(70)
(113)
(191)
(363)
Net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
$ 2,685
$ 1,902
$ 2,334
$ 677
Income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
Basic net income per share
$ 0.69
$ 0.49
$ 0.60
$ 0.17
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,899
3,899
3,899
3,899
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,306
$ 4,114
Accounts receivable, net
10,220
9,819
Unbilled membership dues receivable
776
541
Inventories
1,710
1,555
Prepaid expenses
651
919
Other current assets
15
15
Total current assets
19,678
16,963
Property and equipment, net
52,666
53,982
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
6,999
6,267
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,090
1,379
Restricted cash
7,804
8,730
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
32
32
Other assets, net
28
28
Total assets
$ 88,297
$ 87,381
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long term debt
$ 645
$ 614
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
364
384
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
373
362
Accounts payable
6,495
7,984
Accrued payroll and other compensation
1,710
1,244
Accrued taxes
533
660
Deferred membership dues revenue
4,608
3,529
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
1,950
2,054
Total current liabilities
16,678
16,831
Long term debt, net of current portion
27,545
28,032
Line of credit
3,200
3,200
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
961
1,248
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
717
1,017
Asset retirement obligation
100
100
Equity:
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
40,689
38,355
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(1,593)
(1,402)
Total shareholders' equity
39,096
36,953
Total liabilities and equity
$ 88,297
$ 87,381
SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation