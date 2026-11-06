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AV

WKN: 915143 | ISIN: US05343P1093 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.11.26 | 21:54
2,510 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
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Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.11.2026 23:05 Uhr
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Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2026 were $24.3 million compared with $25.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2025. For the third quarter of 2026, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.69 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.49 in the third quarter of 2025.

For the first nine months of 2026, net operating revenues were $62.9 million compared with $62.1 million for the first nine months of 2025. The Company recorded a net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $2.3 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.7 million in the first nine months of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.60 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.17 in the first nine months of 2025.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)


















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









Net operating revenues:








Waste management services

$ 11,098


$ 12,918


$ 32,720


$ 32,338









Food, beverage and merchandise sales

4,800


4,553


10,926


10,337

Other golf and related operations

8,398


8,275


19,206


19,392

Total golf and related operations

13,198


12,828


30,132


29,729









Total net operating revenues

24,296


25,746


62,852


62,067









Costs and expenses:








Waste management services operating costs

8,446


10,259


24,997


25,330

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

1,917


1,958


4,679


4,688

Golf and related operations operating costs

7,129


7,425


18,605


19,401

Depreciation and amortization expense

921


932


2,776


2,867

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,718


2,826


8,007


7,835

Operating income

3,165


2,346


3,788


1,946









Other income (expense):








Interest expense, net

(509)


(512)


(1,517)


(1,532)

Loss on disposal

-


-


(15)


-

Income before income taxes

2,656


1,834


2,256


414









Provision for income taxes

41


45


113


100

Net income

2,615


1,789


2,143


314









Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(70)


(113)


(191)


(363)

Net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$ 2,685


$ 1,902


$ 2,334


$ 677









Income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:








Basic net income per share

$ 0.69


$ 0.49


$ 0.60


$ 0.17









Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

3,899


3,899


3,899


3,899

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)










September 30,


December 31,


2026


2025

Assets




Current Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,306


$ 4,114

Accounts receivable, net

10,220


9,819

Unbilled membership dues receivable

776


541

Inventories

1,710


1,555

Prepaid expenses

651


919

Other current assets

15


15

Total current assets

19,678


16,963





Property and equipment, net

52,666


53,982

Property and equipment under finance leases, net

6,999


6,267

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,090


1,379

Restricted cash

7,804


8,730

Noncurrent deferred tax asset

32


32

Other assets, net

28


28

Total assets

$ 88,297


$ 87,381





Liabilities and Equity




Current liabilities:




Current portion of long term debt

$ 645


$ 614

Current portion of obligations under finance leases

364


384

Current portion of obligations under operating leases

373


362

Accounts payable

6,495


7,984

Accrued payroll and other compensation

1,710


1,244

Accrued taxes

533


660

Deferred membership dues revenue

4,608


3,529

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

1,950


2,054

Total current liabilities

16,678


16,831





Long term debt, net of current portion

27,545


28,032

Line of credit

3,200


3,200

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

961


1,248

Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion

717


1,017

Asset retirement obligation

100


100





Equity:




Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

40,689


38,355

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(1,593)


(1,402)

Total shareholders' equity

39,096


36,953

Total liabilities and equity

$ 88,297


$ 87,381





SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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