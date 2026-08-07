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WKN: 915143 | ISIN: US05343P1093 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.08.26 | 20:41
2,530 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.08.2026 23:05 Uhr
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Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Aug, 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2026 were $20.9 million compared with $20.3 million in the second quarter of 2025. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2025. For the second quarter of 2026, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.23 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.07 in the second quarter of 2025.

For the first six months of 2026, net operating revenues were $38.6 million compared with $36.3 million for the first six months of 2025. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $0.4 million in the first six months of 2026 compared with net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.2 million in the first six months of 2025. For the first six months of 2026, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.09 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.31 in the first six months of 2025.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)







Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









Net operating revenues:








Waste management services

$ 10,113


$ 9,742


$ 21,622


$ 19,419









Food, beverage and merchandise sales

4,113


3,760


6,126


5,784

Other golf and related operations

6,672


6,750


10,809


11,117

Total golf and related operations

10,785


10,510


16,935


16,901









Total net operating revenues

20,898


20,252


38,557


36,320









Costs and expenses:








Waste management services operating costs

7,669


7,489


16,552


15,071

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

1,770


1,717


2,762


2,730

Golf and related operations operating costs

6,571


6,878


11,476


11,975

Depreciation and amortization expense

927


965


1,855


1,935

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,603


2,453


5,290


5,010

Operating income (loss)

1,358


750


622


(401)









Other income (expense):








Interest expense

(504)


(510)


(1,008)


(1,020)

Loss on disposal

(15)


-


(15)


-

Income (loss) before income taxes

839


240


(401)


(1,421)









Provision for income taxes

30


29


71


54

Net income (loss)

809


211


(472)


(1,475)









Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(75)


(63)


(121)


(250)

Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$ 884


$ 274


$ (351)


$ (1,225)









Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:








Basic net income (loss) per share

$ 0.23


$ 0.07


$ (0.09)


$ (0.31)









Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

3,899


3,899


3,899


3,899









AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)










June 30,


December 31,


2026


2025

Assets




Current Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,795


$ 4,114

Accounts receivable, net

10,183


9,819

Unbilled membership dues receivable

988


541

Inventories

1,838


1,555

Prepaid expenses

677


919

Other current assets

15


15

Total current assets

18,496


16,963





Property and equipment, net

53,147


53,982

Property and equipment under finance leases, net

6,485


6,267

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,269


1,379

Restricted cash

8,166


8,730

Noncurrent deferred tax asset

32


32

Other assets, net

27


28

Total assets

$ 87,622


$ 87,381





Liabilities and Equity




Current liabilities:




Current portion of long term debt

$ 634


$ 614

Current portion of obligations under finance leases

376


384

Current portion of obligations under operating leases

372


362

Accounts payable

6,598


7,984

Accrued payroll and other compensation

1,620


1,244

Accrued taxes

660


660

Deferred membership dues revenue

5,766


3,529

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

2,090


2,054

Total current liabilities

18,116


16,831





Long term debt, net of current portion

27,710


28,032

Line of credit

3,200


3,200

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

1,118


1,248

Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion

897


1,017

Asset retirement obligation

100


100





Equity:




Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

38,004


38,355

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(1,523)


(1,402)

Total shareholders' equity

36,481


36,953

Total liabilities and equity

$ 87,622


$ 87,381

SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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