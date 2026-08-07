Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Aug, 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2026 were $20.9 million compared with $20.3 million in the second quarter of 2025. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2025. For the second quarter of 2026, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.23 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.07 in the second quarter of 2025.

For the first six months of 2026, net operating revenues were $38.6 million compared with $36.3 million for the first six months of 2025. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $0.4 million in the first six months of 2026 compared with net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.2 million in the first six months of 2025. For the first six months of 2026, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.09 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.31 in the first six months of 2025.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025















Net operating revenues:













Waste management services $ 10,113

$ 9,742

$ 21,622

$ 19,419















Food, beverage and merchandise sales 4,113

3,760

6,126

5,784 Other golf and related operations 6,672

6,750

10,809

11,117 Total golf and related operations 10,785

10,510

16,935

16,901















Total net operating revenues 20,898

20,252

38,557

36,320















Costs and expenses:













Waste management services operating costs 7,669

7,489

16,552

15,071 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 1,770

1,717

2,762

2,730 Golf and related operations operating costs 6,571

6,878

11,476

11,975 Depreciation and amortization expense 927

965

1,855

1,935 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,603

2,453

5,290

5,010 Operating income (loss) 1,358

750

622

(401)















Other income (expense):













Interest expense (504)

(510)

(1,008)

(1,020) Loss on disposal (15)

-

(15)

- Income (loss) before income taxes 839

240

(401)

(1,421)















Provision for income taxes 30

29

71

54 Net income (loss) 809

211

(472)

(1,475)















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary (75)

(63)

(121)

(250) Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ 884

$ 274

$ (351)

$ (1,225)















Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:













Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.23

$ 0.07

$ (0.09)

$ (0.31)















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,899

3,899

3,899

3,899

















AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















June 30,

December 31,

2026

2025 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,795

$ 4,114 Accounts receivable, net 10,183

9,819 Unbilled membership dues receivable 988

541 Inventories 1,838

1,555 Prepaid expenses 677

919 Other current assets 15

15 Total current assets 18,496

16,963







Property and equipment, net 53,147

53,982 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 6,485

6,267 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,269

1,379 Restricted cash 8,166

8,730 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 32

32 Other assets, net 27

28 Total assets $ 87,622

$ 87,381







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 634

$ 614 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 376

384 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 372

362 Accounts payable 6,598

7,984 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,620

1,244 Accrued taxes 660

660 Deferred membership dues revenue 5,766

3,529 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 2,090

2,054 Total current liabilities 18,116

16,831







Long term debt, net of current portion 27,710

28,032 Line of credit 3,200

3,200 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 1,118

1,248 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 897

1,017 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 38,004

38,355 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (1,523)

(1,402) Total shareholders' equity 36,481

36,953 Total liabilities and equity $ 87,622

$ 87,381

SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation