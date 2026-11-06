Svea Bank AB: Svea Bank has entered into conditional agreements to acquire shares in Qliro that increase its shareholding to 33.24 per cent

6.11.2026 19:30:02 CET | Svea Bank AB (publ) | Inside information

Svea Bank AB (publ) ("Svea Bank") has today entered into agreements to acquire 10,191,819 shares in Qliro AB (publ) ("Qliro"). Completion of the acquisitions is conditional upon Svea Bank obtaining necessary regulatory approvals. At completion of the acquisitions, Svea Bank's shareholding increases from 3.48 to 33.24 per cent of all shares and votes in Qliro. In connection with this, Svea Bank becomes subject to an obligation to make a public offer to acquire the remaining shares in Qliro (a so-called mandatory offer obligation) unless Svea Bank sells shares to such an extent that the mandatory offer obligation falls away. Svea Bank has not made any decision to make a mandatory offer.

Svea Bank has today entered into agreements to acquire in total 10,191,819 shares in Qliro from, among others, Rite Ventures and Cidro Förvaltning (Peter Lindell), at a price of SEK 17.79 in cash per share.

Completion of the acquisitions is conditional upon Svea Bank obtaining all regulatory, governmental or similar clearances, approvals and decisions that are necessary for the acquisitions of the shares on terms acceptable to Svea Bank. According to Svea Bank's assessment, the acquisitions require approvals from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products and the Swedish Competition Authority. Svea Bank has initiated the work on preparing relevant filings. If the completion condition has not been satisfied or waived by Svea Bank by 30 April 2027, each party has the right to terminate its agreement and not complete the share transfer to Svea Bank. The sellers have a right to receive a top-up if Svea Bank within a certain period of time acquires additional shares in Qliro at a higher price per share.

At completion of the acquisitions, Svea Bank's shareholding increases from 3.48 to 33.24 per cent of all shares in Qliro. As Svea Bank's shareholding would then represent at least three-tenths of the voting rights of all shares in Qliro, Svea Bank would then become subject to an obligation to within four weeks make a public offer to acquire the remaining shares in Qliro (a so-called mandatory offer obligation) unless Svea Bank within the four-week period sells shares to such an extent that the shareholding no longer represents three-tenths of the voting rights of all shares in Qliro. Svea Bank has not made any decisions as to making any mandatory offer or selling shares to such an extent that the mandatory offer obligation falls away.

The acquisitions and any public offer for the remaining shares in Qliro are expected to have a limited impact on Svea Bank's financial and capital adequacy positions. The exact effects will depend on the size of Svea Bank's shareholding in Qliro following the acquisitions and any public offer, including the classification of the shareholding for accounting purposes.

Svea Bank has engaged Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå as legal adviser in connection with the acquisitions.

Disclosure regulation

This press release contains inside information that Svea Bank AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the below contact persons on 6 November 2026.

Contacts

Lennart Ågren, CEO, 08-735 90 00, lennart.agren@svea.com

Simon Nybacka, CFO, 08-735 90 00, simon.nybacka@svea.com

About Svea Bank AB (publ)

Svea Bank AB (publ) is the parent company of a group with financial business in several European countries. With 40 years of experience in helping businesses and private individuals with their liquidity, Svea is a natural choice when they need a financing partner. Svea's vision is to be a leading financial company in Europe.